Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Three Accused Men Sent To Police Custody Till October 28 As Investigation Continues | File Photo.

Mumbai: A Mumbai court on Friday remanded three men accused of involvement in the firing incident involving Hindi film actor Tiger Shroff to police custody till October 28.

Those who were sent to police custody were Ankit Khatri, Sameer Khatak and Jatin Panchal.

The Mumbai Police have accused them of providing logistical support to those who carried out the attack

Three Accused Sent To Custody

The accused were produced before a Mumbai court on Friday, where the prosecution sought their custodial interrogation as part of the ongoing investigation. Following the hearing, the court remanded all three accused to police custody until October 28.

Defence Opposes Police Custody

During the hearing, defence lawyers opposed the request for police custody, arguing that the trio had no motive in the firing incident. They also maintained that none of the three accused was present at the crime scene.

The defence further argued that custodial interrogation was unnecessary because police had already seized a bullet from a hotel room and obtained CCTV footage relevant to the investigation.

Four Other Accused In Custody

Four other accused, identified as Kunal (21), Sumit (19), Radha (23) and Babita (23), were on Thursday remanded to police custody until October 26 by Mumbai's Esplanade Court.

According to Delhi Police, Kunal and Sumit were arrested in Sonipat, Haryana, while Radha and Babita were detained at New Delhi Railway Station.

Their arrests followed an investigation into the alleged supply of weapons to those involved in the firing incident.

Anil Pandit Named Wanted Accused

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch informed the Esplanade Magistrate's Court on Thursday that Anil Pandit was a wanted accused in connection with the October 18 firing incident. Police alleged that the attack was carried out at Pandit's behest.

Pandit, 32, is suspected of having links with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and is believed to be operating from the United States, according to investigators. He allegedly claimed responsibility for the firing through a social media post.

Police Examine CCTV Evidence

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch is continuing its investigation into the firing incident. While the investigators are also examining CCTV footage and other evidence to establish the sequence of events, identify the alleged roles of the accused involved in the case.