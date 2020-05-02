Three more staffers test positive, total cases at BEST stand at 29

Mumbai: Three more staffers of the Brihanmumbai Electricity and Supply undertaking have been tested positive of COVID-19 on Friday taking the total number of cases in the transport undertaking 29.
The three new staffers include one driver, one conductor and one maintenance staff. Earlier two staffers were released and one foreman of the electricity department succumbed to the disease. Thus the number of active cases now stand at 26.
