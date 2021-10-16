e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Updated on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 02:30 AM IST

Three held from Gujarat, Rajasthan for sextortion

Staff Reporter
The Malabar Hill police have arrested three persons from Gujarat and Rajasthan for allegedly extorting money from a 37-year-old man after video-recording him in the nude. The accused had allegedly video-called the victim when he was bathing and later demanded Rs 37,000. Even after paying up, fraudsters shared his video among their friends. The police have arrested the accused for cheating and defamation along with relevant sections of the IT Act.

Published on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 02:30 AM IST
