Three held for theft, resale of autos in Mumbai

With the arrest of three men for the theft of over 24 autorickshaws in the western suburbs of Mumbai, MHB Police have busted an operation involving the theft and resale of three-wheelers with fake documents. The arrests were made after several autorickshaws were reported stolen in Kandivali, Malad and Borivali. The accused changed the number plates, chassis numbers and engine numbers to sell/rent it using fake documents or ply it illegally, said police.

A special team was formed to investigate the matter at MHB police station in Borivali (W). During the investigation, police closely studied the locations where the crimes were committed and activated their network of informers to give them a heads up about any gang involved in the thefts.