Three held for smuggling foreign liquor from Goa to Gujarat for sale

File Photo

Navi Mumbai: In a joint operation by the Railway Police and the Panvel unit of the State Excise Department, three persons were arrested with foreign-made liquor from Panvel Railway Station. They also seized foreign liquors worth Rs 96,320 from them.

The arrested accused were identified as Punit Vishwanath Khandagale, 34, a resident of Udhana in Surat, Rajan Kumar Ramnath Singh, 40, a resident of Surat, and Ghulam Farid Mohammad Sharif Shaikh, 30, a resident of Surat.

Based on a tip-off, officials from the Railway police and state excise, a search was being carried out at General Coach (GS-1) of Goa Sampark Kranti Express standing on platform number 5. In the coach, three people were seen sitting suspiciously with 9 bags and 2 large plastic bags in their possession. When they inquired about the bags, they admitted that the said bags belonged to them and they brought them from Goa to sell in Surat in Gujarat.

Following this, the bags were checked and they found sealed bottles of Goa-made foreign liquor of various brands. They were taken into custody and liquors were seized worth Rs 96,320.