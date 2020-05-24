Threat to UP Chief Minister Yogi: One more arrested in Nashik

Mumbai: The Nashik Unit of Anti Terrorism Squad arrested a 20-year-old man for sending threats to the social media desk of Lucknow Police headquarters, demanding to release the 25-year-old Mumbai-based man, Kamran Amin Khan, who had threatened to kill Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath 'with a bomb'.

Khan, who was subsequently arrested by Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad on Saturday, was produced in court on and sent to transit remand till May 28. While Khan's transit remand was given to Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force, the tip off about another youth sending threats levelled. Police have now arrested two men in connection to sending a bomb threat to UP Chief Minsiter Yogi Adityanath social media helpline desk at Lucknow Police headquarters.