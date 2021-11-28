Thousands of tractors are waiting for Republic Day: BKU leader Rakesh Tikait

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait, blowing hot and cold again, asked the government representatives to clear their heads and come to the negotiation table. Speaking at the ‘mahapanchayat’ at Azad Maidan, Tikait almost made a veiled threat when he said, "Thousands of tractors are waiting for Republic Day.”

When asked when the protest would end now that the government has revoked the three farm laws, Tikait said that the protests would continue till the government came to the negotiation table. "We are seeking immediate resumption of talks with the government over their six demands, including a law guaranteeing minimum support price [MSP] for all farmers,” Tikait told India Today.

“If you find the government, tell them we'd like to speak with them. They should get their heads straight because Republic Day is fast approaching. Thousands of tractors are waiting in Delhi,” he added. “The government is not ready to implement MSP because corporations have purchased massive warehouses to store food grains and buy it at low prices,” he alleged, adds the news magazine’s portal.

Published on: Sunday, November 28, 2021, 11:15 PM IST