This Prof wants leave because he's 'sick' of Maha drama

The unprecedented turn of events in Maharashtra politics on Saturday morning proved too hot to handle for a professor, so much so that he fell sick, went into a shock and applied for a leave.
Zaheer Syed, who teaches English at a college in Gadchandur, 43 kms away from Chandrapur city, said, “I fell sick and went into shock in the morning after watching the news about unfolding political drama in the state”.
However, Zaheer’s leave application was rejected by the college principal.
The professor's purported leave application has gone viral all over social media.
Devendra Fadnavis and NCP leader Ajit Pawar took oath as the Maharashtra chief minister and deputy chief minister respectively on Saturday, an unexpected development a day after Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray emerged as the Sena-NCP-Congress' consensus candidate for the top post.
Hearing Shiv Sena-Cong-NCP's plea, the Supreme Court has asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to produce two letters- the first one of Governor inviting BJP to form govt, and the second is the letter of support placed by Fadnavis at 10:30 am on Monday, 25 November.
