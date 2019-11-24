This Prof wants leave because he's 'sick' of Maha drama

The unprecedented turn of events in Maharashtra politics on Saturday morning proved too hot to handle for a professor, so much so that he fell sick, went into a shock and applied for a leave.

Zaheer Syed, who teaches English at a college in Gadchandur, 43 kms away from Chandrapur city, said, “I fell sick and went into shock in the morning after watching the news about unfolding political drama in the state”.

However, Zaheer’s leave application was rejected by the college principal.