'This is treason': Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam after Gajanan Kirtikar joins Shinde faction

Gajanan Kirtikar | Twitter

Mumbai: Immediately after Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray MP Gajanan Kirtikar joined the Eknath Shinde-led Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena, Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam called 'it a treason' and sought his resignation on Sunday claiming that Kirtikar had abandoned the voters of the North West Lok Sabha constituency.

He warned that he will not rest until Kirtikar resigns. He launched a campaign by organising a bike rally to demand Kirtikar’s resignation.

Gajanan Kirtikar, MP of the North-West Mumbai Constituency, joined the Shinde group. It was his decision to leave the party; I don't want to say anything about it. I'm not even going to get into what enticed him to leave the party.But, in my opinion, he (Kirtikar) ran as a candidate of the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance and was elected using the bow and arrow symbol."Now that he has left the party, he should also resign as a Member of Parliament," said Nirupam.

This is treason

He further noted that it is a betrayal of the party that gave him everything, the party workers, and the voters who elected him with the most votes. He (Kirtikar) was elected because he received more votes than I did.So you have to resign.

Nirupam claimed that Kirtikar was never seen in the North-West constituency during the last three-and-a-half years.

Kirtikar will be the most inactive MP in the country. Even though I was a defeated candidate, I went around the constituency more than he did and kept talking to people. I continued to work. I came to know that his health is not good, and he used to stay in Pune for the longest time. "Now why was it in Pune?" he asked.