 'This Is A Busy Road...': Andheri West Building Demolition Raises Safety Concerns As Debris Falls On Road; BMC Responds
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HomeMumbai'This Is A Busy Road...': Andheri West Building Demolition Raises Safety Concerns As Debris Falls On Road; BMC Responds

'This Is A Busy Road...': Andheri West Building Demolition Raises Safety Concerns As Debris Falls On Road; BMC Responds

A section of Sneha Sagar Building in Andheri West fell onto the road and footpath during demolition, sparking safety concerns. The Andheri Lokhandwala Oshiwara Citizens Association shared the video on social media, urging the BMC to act. The BMC said the ward has been notified. Netizens criticised the lack of safety measures and called for strict action.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Thursday, March 26, 2026, 10:23 AM IST
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Mumbai: A video showing a section of a building collapsing onto the road and footpath during demolition work in Andheri West's Lokhandwala area has gone viral on social media, raising safety concerns. The incident occurred during the demolition of the Sneha Sagar Building.

The video, shared by the Andheri Lokhandwala Oshiwara Citizens Association, showed an entire section allegedly falling outside the construction site’s sealed boundary wall, putting the lives of pedestrians and motorists at risk. Tagging the BMC, the organisation also asked them to take suitable action and issue a stop-work order to the DGS developer.

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Replying to the post, the BMC said, "Thank you for bringing this to our notice. We have intimated to the ward to attend this."

Social Media Reaction

Users on social media expressed outrage over the incident, criticising the lack of safety measures and questioning accountability. Many spoke on risks to both construction workers and passersby, calling for strict action against the developers.

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Calling it ridiculous, a user questioned, "How law allow them to work under such circumstances? The construction workers could have lost their lives!! Passers-by could have been injured! Who will be held responsible?"

Slamming the builder, another user added, "Builders fill pockets, and all of a sudden its mouth shut."

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A user informed that the stretch near the building is a busy road due to vehicles and pedestrians passing by. "This is ridiculous and highly disgusting. Fortunately, no one was hurt. This is a busy road with vehicles and pedestrians passing by regularly. Hope strict action is initiated," a user noted.

Meanwhile, just last month, tension gripped residents of 60 Feet Road in Ghatkopar East after debris from an ongoing demolition of a seven-storey building fell onto neighbouring residential premises, endangering lives and property.

The Pant Nagar police had registered a case against the developer M/s Orient Corp., contractor M/s Navdurga Infra Venture Company Pvt. Ltd., site manager Vaibhav Bharat Nande, on-site workers, and other persons held responsible for the incident.

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