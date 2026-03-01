 Mumbai: Shocking Video Exposes Alleged Reckless Demolition In Andheri West, Residents Feel ‘Earthquake Like’ Tremors - WATCH
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Shocking Video Exposes Alleged Reckless Demolition In Andheri West, Residents Feel ‘Earthquake Like’ Tremors - WATCH

Mumbai: Shocking Video Exposes Alleged Reckless Demolition In Andheri West, Residents Feel ‘Earthquake Like’ Tremors - WATCH

A viral video shared by Andheriloca shows a large section of the Ratan Kunj building in 7 Bungalows collapsing during demolition, allegedly without safety measures. Residents said the impact felt like an earthquake and raised concerns over dust and Sunday work. The BMC had not responded at the time of reporting.

Sarah LoboUpdated: Sunday, March 01, 2026, 12:34 PM IST
article-image
Andheriloca Instagram Page

Mumbai: A demolition drive at Ratan Kunj building in Andheri West’s Seven Bungalows area has sparked serious safety concerns after a video surfaced on social media showing a substantial section of the structure collapsing, with no visible precautionary measures or protective barricading in place.

The video, shared by Instagram account, captures a massive chunk of the building’s upper section crashing to the ground in a single sweep. The footage appears to show debris falling freely, raising questions about whether adequate safety protocols, including barricading, dust control and controlled dismantling, were followed during the process.

In the caption accompanying the video, the user alleged that the demolition was being carried out in a “dangerous manner, flouting all norms laid out by the BMC,” and urged authorities to intervene. The post specifically called upon the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to take immediate action against the developer and ensure accountability.

The video quickly drew reactions from residents in the vicinity, several of whom claimed they experienced strong tremors at the time of the collapse. One local resident commented, “Living in the neighbourhood, we felt the tremors; it felt like an earthquake. Not only the demolition, but its construction itself seems to be illegal because it has not been so long since it was constructed.”

FPJ Shorts
'Extremely Tragic': Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis On Nagpur Factory Blast That Claimed 17 Lives
'Extremely Tragic': Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis On Nagpur Factory Blast That Claimed 17 Lives
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Celebrate Their Wedding With Annadanam Feast At 16 Temples In India: Check Full List Inside
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Celebrate Their Wedding With Annadanam Feast At 16 Temples In India: Check Full List Inside
Maharashtra Tragedy: 17 People Killed, 18 Injured In Blast At Explosives Factory In Nagpur; Video Surfaces
Maharashtra Tragedy: 17 People Killed, 18 Injured In Blast At Explosives Factory In Nagpur; Video Surfaces
Indian Women's Cricket Team Accords Guard Of Honour To Australia captain Alyssa Healy In Her Farewell ODI At Bellerive Oval
Indian Women's Cricket Team Accords Guard Of Honour To Australia captain Alyssa Healy In Her Farewell ODI At Bellerive Oval

Another user tagged the civic body, stating that the impact of the fall created an “earthquake-like effect” and described the situation as “very scary” for families residing nearby. The user also raised concerns over excessive dust pollution and alleged that construction activities were continuing even on Sundays. “This is not safe at all for people living nearby. How is this allowed?” the comment read.

Read Also
Mumbai: Major Fire Breaks Out At Hotel Babel In Fort Area; No Injuries Reported
article-image

The incident has reignited concerns about compliance with demolition safety guidelines in densely populated residential pockets. At the time of going to press, the BMC had not issued any official response to the allegations circulating online.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on