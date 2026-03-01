Mumbai: Shocking Video Exposes Alleged Reckless Demolition In Andheri West, Residents Feel ‘Earthquake Like’ Tremors - WATCH

Andheriloca Instagram Page

Mumbai: A demolition drive at Ratan Kunj building in Andheri West’s Seven Bungalows area has sparked serious safety concerns after a video surfaced on social media showing a substantial section of the structure collapsing, with no visible precautionary measures or protective barricading in place.

The video, shared by Instagram account, captures a massive chunk of the building’s upper section crashing to the ground in a single sweep. The footage appears to show debris falling freely, raising questions about whether adequate safety protocols, including barricading, dust control and controlled dismantling, were followed during the process.

In the caption accompanying the video, the user alleged that the demolition was being carried out in a “dangerous manner, flouting all norms laid out by the BMC,” and urged authorities to intervene. The post specifically called upon the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to take immediate action against the developer and ensure accountability.

The video quickly drew reactions from residents in the vicinity, several of whom claimed they experienced strong tremors at the time of the collapse. One local resident commented, “Living in the neighbourhood, we felt the tremors; it felt like an earthquake. Not only the demolition, but its construction itself seems to be illegal because it has not been so long since it was constructed.”

Another user tagged the civic body, stating that the impact of the fall created an “earthquake-like effect” and described the situation as “very scary” for families residing nearby. The user also raised concerns over excessive dust pollution and alleged that construction activities were continuing even on Sundays. “This is not safe at all for people living nearby. How is this allowed?” the comment read.

The incident has reignited concerns about compliance with demolition safety guidelines in densely populated residential pockets. At the time of going to press, the BMC had not issued any official response to the allegations circulating online.

