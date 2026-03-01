 Mumbai: Major Fire Breaks Out At Hotel Babel In Fort Area; No Injuries Reported
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Major Fire Breaks Out At Hotel Babel In Fort Area; No Injuries Reported

Mumbai: Major Fire Breaks Out At Hotel Babel In Fort Area; No Injuries Reported

A fire broke out early Sunday at Babel Hotel in Fort, Mumbai, affecting the first and second floors. The blaze, covering nearly 2,000 sq ft of wiring, furniture, and terrace materials, was quickly contained by Mumbai Fire Brigade and other agencies. The fire was extinguished by 2:25 am with no injuries reported, and the cause is under investigation.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Sunday, March 01, 2026, 10:47 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Major Fire Breaks Out At Hotel Babel In Fort Area; No Injuries Reported | Representational Image

Mumbai: A fire broke out at Babel Hotel on Walchand Hirachand Road, opposite the General Post Office in Fort, in the early hours of Sunday. According to officials from the Mumbai Fire Brigade, the incident was reported at 12.57 am and was immediately categorised as a level one fire.

Fire personnel reached the spot within minutes and began containment operations. The blaze was declared at 12.58 am.

Fire Confined To Upper Floors

As per an official update, the fire was confined to portions of the first and second floors of the ground plus two floored hotel structure. Subsequent updates clarified that the flames had spread across nearly 2000 sq ft, largely affecting electric wiring, installations, wooden furniture, mattresses and scrap material stored on the terrace area of the building.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai–Vijaydurg Ro-Ro Service Receives Overwhelming Response; Operations Begin March 1
Mumbai–Vijaydurg Ro-Ro Service Receives Overwhelming Response; Operations Begin March 1
US‑Israeli‑Iran Tensions: Protests Erupt In J&K’s Srinagar Following Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's Death; Videos Surface
US‑Israeli‑Iran Tensions: Protests Erupt In J&K’s Srinagar Following Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's Death; Videos Surface
China Builds Oil Reserves Amid Iran-Israel War, India May Face $100 Crude Risk
China Builds Oil Reserves Amid Iran-Israel War, India May Face $100 Crude Risk
'Indian Embassy Taking Care Of Her In Dubai': PV Sindhu's Father Amid US‑Israel‑Iran Tensions
'Indian Embassy Taking Care Of Her In Dubai': PV Sindhu's Father Amid US‑Israel‑Iran Tensions
Read Also
Major Fire Breaks Out At Turbhe Dumping Ground In Navi Mumbai; Firefighting Ops Underway
article-image

Thick smoke was seen billowing from the upper portion of the hotel, prompting precautionary measures in the surrounding area. However, fire officers confirmed that the situation remained under control and did not spread to adjoining structures.

Swift Multi Agency Response

Along with the Mumbai Fire Brigade, personnel from the police, BEST supply department, 108 ambulance services and ward staff of the civic body were mobilised to assist in firefighting and crowd management.

The fire was successfully extinguished at 2.25 am. Authorities confirmed that no injuries were reported in the incident.

Officials are expected to conduct a detailed inspection to ascertain the exact cause of the blaze.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on