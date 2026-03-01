Mumbai: Major Fire Breaks Out At Hotel Babel In Fort Area; No Injuries Reported | Representational Image

Mumbai: A fire broke out at Babel Hotel on Walchand Hirachand Road, opposite the General Post Office in Fort, in the early hours of Sunday. According to officials from the Mumbai Fire Brigade, the incident was reported at 12.57 am and was immediately categorised as a level one fire.

Fire personnel reached the spot within minutes and began containment operations. The blaze was declared at 12.58 am.

Fire Confined To Upper Floors

As per an official update, the fire was confined to portions of the first and second floors of the ground plus two floored hotel structure. Subsequent updates clarified that the flames had spread across nearly 2000 sq ft, largely affecting electric wiring, installations, wooden furniture, mattresses and scrap material stored on the terrace area of the building.

Thick smoke was seen billowing from the upper portion of the hotel, prompting precautionary measures in the surrounding area. However, fire officers confirmed that the situation remained under control and did not spread to adjoining structures.

Swift Multi Agency Response

Along with the Mumbai Fire Brigade, personnel from the police, BEST supply department, 108 ambulance services and ward staff of the civic body were mobilised to assist in firefighting and crowd management.

The fire was successfully extinguished at 2.25 am. Authorities confirmed that no injuries were reported in the incident.

Officials are expected to conduct a detailed inspection to ascertain the exact cause of the blaze.

