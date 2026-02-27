Major Fire Breaks Out At Turbhe Dumping Ground In Navi Mumbai; Firefighting Ops Underway

Chetan Kapoor X Account

Navi Mumbai: A major fire erupted at the Turbhe dumping ground earlier today, triggering thick plumes of smoke across the surrounding areas.

According to a report by NDTV, the firefighting teams were rushed to the spot soon after the blaze was reported. Operations to douse the flames are currently underway.

Further details are awaited.

