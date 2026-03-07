Mumbai News: BMC Demolishes Unauthorised Car Showroom Along Western Express Highway In Jogeshwari East

BMC teams demolish an illegal car showroom and service centre along the Western Express Highway in Jogeshwari East after the owner failed to comply with civic notices | File Photo

Mumbai, March 6: The BMC demolished a car showroom and service centre along the Western Express Highway in Jogeshwari East over alleged unauthorised construction.

Action taken under MMC Act

The action was taken after the owner failed to remove the illegal structures despite prior notices issued under Section 351 of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation (MMC) Act, which grants the civic body authority to act against unauthorised constructions.

Notices issued before demolition

The BMC's K/North Ward had originally issued a notice in April 2022 regarding the unauthorised construction of a ground-floor showroom in Jogeshwari East.

During a site inspection on March 2, 2026, the civic team observed that the owner had still not removed or demolished the unauthorised structure.

Demolition carried out after follow-up notice

A follow-up notice was sent on March 4, 2026, after which the BMC demolished the structure, said a civic official of K North ward.

