Mumbai Infra News: BMC To Seek IIT Bombay Expertise For Sharp-Curve Design Of Bhandup East–West Flyover

Mumbai, March 6: To ensure the technical safety of the sharp-curve design of the new flyover being constructed near Bhandup railway station, the BMC’s Bridge Department will seek assistance from experts at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay.

Additionally, the civic authorities have instructed officials to carry out a special traffic simulation study to understand the flow of traffic in the area. Although construction on the bridge began in 2024, only 30% of the work has been completed so far. The BMC plans to complete the flyover by January 31, 2027.

Inspection conducted at construction site

The new flyover over Bhandup railway is a key project directly connecting Bhandup East and West. Additional Commissioner Abhijit Bangar conducted an on-site inspection of the construction on Friday, issuing necessary instructions to the officials and engineers present.

The work order for the flyover was issued on October 10, 2023, but actual construction began in 2024. "On the west side, the pillar foundation and pile cap work has been completed, along with girder installation between spans 1 and 4. On the east side, piling for pillars 6 and 7 has also been completed. The fabrication of steel girders, to be installed within the railway limits, is currently underway at a factory in Ambala," said the official.

Pipeline shifting and land acquisition challenges

On the east side of the bridge, 600 mm and 900 mm-diameter water pipelines in the foundation area are obstructing construction. The Hydraulic Engineering Department has already begun the work of shifting these pipelines.

Bangar stated that the acquisition of ‘salt pan’ land required for the 27.45-metre road alignment of the flyover will be carried out through the Development Planning Department. He also instructed that while carrying out the flyover construction, care must be taken to avoid causing inconvenience to the public.

Flyover to improve east–west connectivity

The Bhandup flyover will directly connect Veer Savarkar Road and Lal Bahadur Shastri Road. Currently, there is no direct east–west route in the Bhandup area, forcing commuters to take long detours.

"The flyover aims to directly link Bhandup East and West, reduce traffic congestion, shorten travel time, and ease pressure on the Jogeshwari–Vikhroli Link Road and other arterial routes. At present, many commuters travel nearly 5 km to move from east to west in the area. The new flyover is expected to cut travel time by almost half," the official added.

Project details

● The flyover near Bhandup railway station passes over the railway tracks and has a total length of approximately 530 metres.

● The section over the railway spans about 89 metres.

● The flyover consists of 14 spans in total: 7 on the east side, 5 on the west side, and 2 over the railway.

● The road width is 11.50 metres within the municipal limits and 15.60 metres over the railway section.

