Mumbai News: Demolition Debris Hits Adjacent Buildings In Ghatkopar; Developer, Contractor Booked

Mumbai: Tension gripped residents of 60 Feet Road in Ghatkopar East after debris from an ongoing demolition of a seven-storey building fell onto neighbouring residential premises on February 25, allegedly endangering lives and property.

The Pant Nagar police have registered a case against the developer M/s Orient Corp., contractor M/s Navdurga Infra Venture Company Pvt. Ltd., site manager Vaibhav Bharat Nande, on-site workers, and other persons held responsible for the incident.

According to the FIR, complainant Ramesh Harichandra Sawant, 62, a Malad-based private employee, resides with his family at Laxmi House, Plot No. 200, 60 Feet Road, Ghatkopar East. The adjacent building, Parnakutir Building (Plot No. 199), has been taken up for redevelopment by M/s Orient Corp.

Parnakutir Building is flanked by Laxmi House on one side and Amar Smruti Building on the other, both of which are occupied by residents. For the past 15 days, work was underway to remove doors, windows and grills from the old structure. Demolition of slabs and walls began on February 23.

At around 10 am on the day of the incident, a large chunk of debris and cement allegedly fell into the compound of Laxmi House, causing a loud noise and panic among residents, who rushed out of their homes. Shortly thereafter, debris and cement blocks also fell into the premises of Amar Smruti Building, alarming residents there as well.

Residents confronted site manager Vaibhav Nande, who was present at the location. It was alleged that while carrying out the demolition, the developer, contractor and concerned personnel failed to take adequate precautions to ensure that debris would not fall onto adjoining buildings or surrounding areas.

The complainant further alleged that the accused did not implement necessary safety measures or protective arrangements, thereby creating a strong possibility of property damage and potential loss of life.

Following the complaint, police informed the N Ward office of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), and civic officials visited the spot for inspection.

Based on Sawant’s statement, police have registered an offence under Sections 125, 290 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and launched further investigation.

