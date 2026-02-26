Mumbai News: Aarey Hospital Transfer To BMC Set To Move Forward, Boosting Healthcare Access For Residents

Aarey Hospital in Aarey Dairy Colony is set to be transferred to BMC to enhance healthcare access for tribal and local residents | Photo Credits: Justdial

Mumbai, Feb 26: Residents of Aarey will soon have better access to medical facilities, as the transfer of Aarey Hospital in the Aarey Dairy Colony to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to move forward. The proposal has been sent to the Civic Improvement Committee for approval.

Hospital handed over on lease

In 2025, the state government handed over the Aarey Colony Hospital to the BMC on a 30-year lease, following pressure from the Maharashtra Human Rights Commission (MHRC) and repeated questions in the Assembly.

MP Ravindra Waikar, who has long advocated for the hospital’s transfer to the BMC, welcomed the move. He organised a meeting at the P South Municipal Office with key officials, including Deputy Commissioner Bhagyashree Kapase, Assistant Commissioner Aniruddha Kulkarni, CEO of ARC Shipoorkar, senior police officers, fire brigade officials, and local residents, to discuss smooth implementation of municipal healthcare services at Aarey Hospital.

During the meeting, Waikar instructed officials to ensure municipal services begin without delay, paving the way for improved healthcare for local residents.

Healthcare needs in Aarey

Aarey is home to 27 tribal hamlets and a significant non-tribal population. Originally built to serve workers of Aarey Dairy—the largest among Mumbai’s three dairies in Kurla, Worli, and Aarey—the hospital’s usage declined as staff numbers fell from 600 to just 65.

The main Dinkar Desai Road, connecting east to west, is heavily used by motorists. Being a forested area, it is prone to wild animal incidents, including snake bites and attacks, making timely medical care critical.

Long-pending demand

MP Waikar had previously raised these concerns in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly through starred questions and meetings with ministers, secretaries, and the Municipal Commissioner, urging the transfer of the hospital with expanded medical facilities.

The hospital building, along with adjoining government residences, covering a total area of 1,932.20 sq m, is proposed to be transferred to the BMC for 30 years under a formal agreement. A senior official from the BMC’s P South ward confirmed that the proposal has been submitted to the Improvement Committee for approval.

