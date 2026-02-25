Mumbai News: Cama And Albless Hospital Performs First IVF Embryo Transfer In Govt Sector Breakthrough

Doctors at Cama and Albless Hospital complete their first IVF embryo transfer, marking a milestone for public healthcare in Maharashtra | File Photo

Mumbai, Feb 25: In a landmark achievement for public healthcare in Maharashtra, Cama and Albless Hospital has successfully performed its first embryo transfer procedure for a case of primary infertility caused by severe bilateral tubal block. The breakthrough marks a significant advancement in delivering advanced reproductive care within a government hospital setting.

Case details and medical evaluation

The patient, a 33-year-old woman from Nalasopara East, Vasai, had been married for several years and was unable to conceive. Medical evaluation revealed severe bilateral fallopian tube obstruction, confirmed through prior diagnostic laparoscopy, making natural conception virtually impossible. Her 44-year-old husband had normal semen parameters, effectively ruling out male factor infertility.

Further investigations showed that the patient had a normal Body Mass Index, a moderate ovarian reserve with an AMH level of 1.94 ng/ml, normal thyroid function with a TSH of 2.02 mIU/L, and an adequate antral follicle count on baseline ultrasound. Despite healthy ovarian function, the damaged fallopian tubes prevented natural fertilisation, leaving In-Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) as the only viable treatment option.

"Controlled ovarian stimulation was initiated from Day 2 of the menstrual cycle. Serial follicular monitoring demonstrated encouraging follicular growth along with optimal endometrial development," said Dr Tushar Palve, medical superintendent of the hospital.

He added that the ovulation trigger was administered on February 17, 2026, followed by a successful Ovum Pick-Up (OPU) procedure on February 19, 2026.

Healthy embryos were subsequently formed in the laboratory, and the embryo transfer was successfully carried out on February 21, 2026. The entire procedure was completed smoothly, with satisfactory embryo quality and optimal endometrial preparation.

Expanding access to advanced fertility care

Advanced fertility treatments such as IVF are often associated with high-cost private centres, making them inaccessible to many economically disadvantaged couples.

"By achieving this milestone, Cama and Albless Hospital has demonstrated that evidence-based Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) can be effectively delivered within the public healthcare system," said Dr Palve, adding that this success reflects strengthened reproductive medicine services, skilled multidisciplinary teamwork, modern embryology laboratory support, and a strong commitment to equitable healthcare access.

Tubal factor infertility accounts for a significant proportion of female infertility cases in India, and IVF remains the gold standard treatment for bilateral tubal block. This successful embryo transfer represents not only a clinical achievement but also a symbol of hope for countless couples who previously believed advanced fertility treatment was beyond their reach.

As Cama and Albless Hospital continues to expand its reproductive services, this milestone stands as a proud moment in the institution’s history and a progressive step forward for government healthcare in Maharashtra.

