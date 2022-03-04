Third evacuation flight to Mumbai from Ukraine returned yesterday

The third evacuation flight to Mumbai from the war torn Ukraine arrived on Thursday morning at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA).

The Air India flight IX1202 from Bucharest, Romania to CSMIA via Kuwait landed at 5.33 am with 180 Indian passengers along with one infant, onboard. CSMIA, in compliance with the BMC, government and Airport Health Organisation (APO), undertook several measures to facilitate a smooth transit of the passengers to their respective destinations while adhering to all necessary norms and protocols.

Union Minister of Railways, Coals and Mines, Raosaheb Patil Danve welcomed those arriving from Ukraine (OperationGanga) and enquired about how they reached the border of Romania from where they boarded the flight to India, and their wellbeing etc. According to the statement issued by the airport, of the 181 passengers, around 30 were from Maharashtra, 23 from Uttar Pradesh, 17 from Bihar, 13 from Delhi, 10 from Haryana and the remaining 88 from the rest of the country. Of the arrived passengers, 173 were fully vaccinated, and the remaining 07 were sent for Rapid PCR testing.

Around five passengers were escorted to Buses at Level 1 for their onward journey to Gujarat. Besides, the airport had set up dedicated CheckIn Counters for recheck & baggage drop of all domestic connecting passengers.

In addition, 2 passengers plus a 25- day-old infant were made comfortable at the Niranta Hotel. The passengers went through thermal screening by the APHO Officers at the airport, ensuring all health measures were carried out throughout the transit process.

The passengers were segregated state-wise as State Governments of Rajasthan, Kerala, Bihar, Assam, Orissa, Karnataka, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana were present to receive the young students from their respective states. Additionally, Indian Railway reservation desk and help desk was set up at the triage and GTL area.

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 09:26 AM IST