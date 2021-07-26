Thieves who killed woman in Bhayandar held in Uttar Pradesh in less than 72 hours

Less than 72 hours after they brutally murdered a 26-year-old woman while committing a housebreak-in at a tenement in Bhayandar, all the three accused who were involved in the horrifying daylight crime have been apprehended by the Mira Bhayandar- Vasai Virar (MBVV) police.

According to the police, the incident was reported from Bhola Nagar- a sprawling slum cluster in Bhayandar (west) on 21, July, when three robbers barged into the tenement and strangled the woman I identified as- Suman Lala Verma before fleeing with ornaments worth Rs.35,800, ATM card, sound box and iron among other household goods.

Based on primary evidence gathered from the crime scene and eye-witness testimonies, a police team led by Police Inspector- Jitendra Vankotti and Police Inspector- Aviraj Kurhade under the supervision of DCP (Crime)- Dr. Mahesh Patil activated their informer network and got a tip-off about the presence of the criminals in Uttar Pradesh.

The MBVV police team led by API Vilas Kute and Nilesh Shewale apprehended the trio from Baliya district in UP with the help of their STF counterparts. The accused who have been identified as- Sonu Vijay Chauhan (30), Sudhirkumar Tulsi Chauhan (19) and Munni Kuldeep Chauhan (32) were arrested and booked under section 396 (dacoity with murder) of the IPC. The murder for a petty theft had sent shockwaves in the region. PSI Hitendra Vichare, ASI -Ved Pathak, personnel-Raju Tambe, Sandip Shinde, Kishore Vadile, Pushpendra Thapa and Mahesh Vele, played a vital role in cracking the case.

Further investigations were underway.