Thieves steal optical equipment worth Rs 2.5 lakh; arrested within 5 hours in Kashimira

Two thieves who had broken into the godown of an optical frame manufacturing unit in Kashimira were apprehended in less than five hours after committing the crime.

According to the police, the break-in was reported from the godown of Style Right Pvt. Limited in Kashimira and stolen manufacturing equipment worth more than Rs. 2.5 lakhs on 24 December.

Based on technical surveillance supported by a well-oiled informer network, a team led by Senior Police Inspector- Sanjay Hazare apprehended a duo for their involvement in the crime and managed to recover all the stolen equipment from their possession.

The duo identified as-Ram Soma Kharad (36) and his accomplice Sachin Raju Bhau Panchange (19) have been arrested and booked under sections 454 and 380 of the Indian Penal Code.

Further investigations were underway to ascertain their role in other similar crimes in and around the region.