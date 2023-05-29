Thieves steal ₹25 lakh from Mumbai MLA's house, demand ₹30 lakh extortion | Representative Image

Mumbai: An incident of theft has been reported from the house of an MLA in Mumbai. Thieves stole Rs25 lakh from MLA Shyamsundar Shinde's house, who hails from Nanded, Maharashtra. Surprisingly, the thieves not only robbed the MLA but also demanded Rs30 lakh as extortion money. A case has been registered at NM Joshi Police Station.

According to sources, Shyamsundar Shinde resides in Lodha Bellissimo, a 48-storied tower in Lower Parel, Mumbai. His driver, Chkradhar Pandit More, and his friend, Abhijit Kadam, stole Rs25 lakh between April 1, and April 28, from his Mumbai residence. After the robbery, the thieves made an extortion call, threatening the MLA to defame him on social media by harming themselves and blaming him if the amount was not paid by June 1. They even planned to visit Raigad to carry out this scheme.

MLA's Personal Assistant files case

Consequently, MLA's Personal Assistant filed a case against the duo at NM Joshi Police Station, Lower Parel, Mumbai, on May 28. The police have registered an FIR and initiated a search operation for the accused.

Shyamsundar Shinde was elected from the Loha Kandhar Constituency in Nanded, Maharashtra, during the Lok Sabha elections in 2019. He was the sole MLA elected from The Peasants and Workers Party of India, a Marxist political party (Shetkari Kamgar Party), in Maharashtra. After his election victory, he met Devendra Fadnavis and extended his support. However, during the formation of the MVA government, he joined the MVA through the Nationalist Congress Party, but later re-joined the BJP after the collapse of the MVA government. FPJ attempted to contact the MLA for his response to the robbery and extortion, but he did not respond to any messages or calls.