 Indore: 4 arrested for committing thefts in Lasudia area
Thieves used to recce the townships in an SUV.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, May 27, 2023, 07:32 AM IST
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Four men were arrested by Lasudia police with stolen goods worth Rs 7 lakh, police said on Friday. The accused allegedly confessed to committing thefts at five places in townships of the area. They used to recce the area in an SUV to commit theft in order to mislead the police. The accused are being questioned further.

DCP (Zone-2) Abhishek Anand said that the theft took place at a house in Satellite Junction Township. Thieves took away cash and valuables worth lakhs of rupees from there. Similarly, theft incidents were also reported from the Singapore Township and Omaxe City. Thieves also attempted to break into a house in Sai Gold City. During the investigation, the police came to know that the thieves were in an SUV.

 In view of the rising theft incidents in the area, a team of the Lasudia police station was constituted to identify the accused and to arrest them. It is said that a team of the crime branch also found some inputs about the accused. Information was received that some men roam in an SUV and target locked houses in the area. 

Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested four persons from the Bypass on May 23 while they were allegedly planning to rob a place in the area. An SUV was also recovered from the accused. The accused allegedly confessed to committing thefts in the area. Valuables worth Rs 7 lakh and Rs 80,000 in cash were recovered from the accused. They are being questioned for other such crimes. The accused are all residents of the Lasudia area.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

