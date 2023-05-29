 Child-Assisted Theft: 3 Pune women held for stealing cash from Goa wine store
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneChild-Assisted Theft: 3 Pune women held for stealing cash from Goa wine store

Child-Assisted Theft: 3 Pune women held for stealing cash from Goa wine store

Vasco Police has registered an offense under section 380 r/w 34 IPC.

IANSUpdated: Monday, May 29, 2023, 03:58 PM IST
article-image
Child-Assisted Theft: 3 Pune women held for stealing cash from Goa wine store |

Goa Police arrested three women beggars who are from Pune for allegedly stealing cash from a wine store in Vasco, a port town.

Vijay Kumar Bind, salesman of the wine shop, has lodged a complaint in this regard.

The accused individuals have been identified as Nandini Kumbhar, 18, Sutukala Bhag Kale, 40, and Pallavi Ishwar Shinde, 29, all residents of Pune.

Read Also
Fire breaks out at godown in Pune's Gol Market, no casualties reported; visuals surface
article-image

Kept salesman busy in talking

"They stole cash worth Rs 1,800 in different denomination notes which were kept in the cash drawer of the wine shop M/s Tequila Sunrise at Baina, Vasco-Goa," police said.

Sources informed that these women were using children to steal money from the cash counter of the shop by engaging the salesman.

The CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral.

Vasco Police has registered an offense under section 380 r/w 34 IPC.

Read Also
Pune Road Rage: NCP worker abuses couple in Aundh, booked for sexual harassment; shocking video goes...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Child-Assisted Theft: 3 Pune women held for stealing cash from Goa wine store

Child-Assisted Theft: 3 Pune women held for stealing cash from Goa wine store

Pune Road Rage: NCP worker abuses couple in Aundh, booked for sexual harassment; shocking video goes...

Pune Road Rage: NCP worker abuses couple in Aundh, booked for sexual harassment; shocking video goes...

Railways introduce a new weekly train between Pune and Bikaner

Railways introduce a new weekly train between Pune and Bikaner

Pune road accident: Speeding scooter rams elderly woman in Karve Nagar; chilling CCTV footage...

Pune road accident: Speeding scooter rams elderly woman in Karve Nagar; chilling CCTV footage...

Fire breaks out at godown in Pune's Gol Market, no casualties reported; visuals surface

Fire breaks out at godown in Pune's Gol Market, no casualties reported; visuals surface