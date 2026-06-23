'They Have Betrayed Shiv Sena': Ambadas Danve Slams 6 Rebel MPs After They Formally Join Shinde's Sena

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve |

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve on Tuesday, while reacting to the defection of six Sena (UBT) MPs, said that although the development cannot be denied, the MPs had betrayed the party that elected them.

In a video shared by ANI on its X account (formerly Twitter), Danve said, "What happened cannot be denied, but they have betrayed Shiv Sena. They were elected under Uddhav Thackeray's leadership in Shiv Sena."

#WATCH | Mumbai: On 6 of his party MPs joining Shinde camp, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve says, "What happened cannot be denied, but they have betrayed Shiv Sena. They were elected under Uddhav Thackeray's leadership in Shiv Sena. They should have resigned from Shiv Sena… pic.twitter.com/Og4AGp3Fzv — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2026

Danve criticises rebel MPs

Further criticising the rebel MPs, Danve stated that they should have first resigned from Shiv Sena (UBT) before joining another party or contesting elections under a different party.

His remarks came a day after six Sena (UBT) MPs joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, formally becoming part of the party.

The MPs who joined Shiv Sena are Sanjay Haribhau Jadhav, Bhausaheb Rajaram Wakchaure, Omprakash Bhupalsingh Nimbalkar, Sanjay Dina Patil, Sanjay Uttamrao Deshmukh, and Nagesh Bapurao Patil Ashtikar.

Aaditya attacks defectors

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray launched a scathing attack on the rebel MPs, accusing them of prioritising personal 'greed' over their political commitments.

Further criticising the MPs, Aaditya Thackeray said, "To the greedy MPs who have hopped over, you only prove the following, stronger than before: 1) Your loyalty and reputation are for sale, shamelessly. 2) The government is biased and uses public money politically as funds."

Questions over voter mandate

According to ANI, Aaditya further claimed that voters in the constituencies represented by these MPs had voted against NDA candidates and the ideologies they represent, which the lawmakers have now allegedly abandoned for personal gain.

"All of the ones jumping over now were elected on the platforms of the MVA and INDIA alliance against the NDA. Leaders from Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and NCP campaigned for them. The voters chose them to oppose the NDA. They should simply accept that greed led them to abandon those principles overnight," he said.