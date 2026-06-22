Aaditya Thackeray Labels Rebel UBT Sena MPs 'For Sale', Accuses Them Of Putting Greed Above Ideology | X @AUThackeray

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray launched a scathing attack on rebel party MPs on Monday, accusing them of prioritising personal "greed" over their political commitments.

In an X post, Thackeray claimed these lawmakers, who were elected through the backing of the Congress and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), have abandoned the ideologies they were voted in to represent.

Referring to the ongoing political turmoil in Shiv Sena (UBT) amid the alleged defection of several MPs to Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena under what has been dubbed "Operation Tiger", Thackeray said the actions of rebel MPs show that their loyalty and reputation are "for sale" and that the government uses "public money" for political gains.

"To the greedy MPs who have hopped over, you only prove the following, stronger than before: 1) Your loyalty, your reputation is for sale, shamelessly 2) The government is biased and uses public money, politically, as funds," he said.

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He claimed that voters in the constituencies of these MPs had specifically voted against the NDA candidates and the ideologies they represent, which the lawmakers have now "ditched" for greed.

"All of the ones that are jumping over now were elected on the platforms of the MVA and the INDIA, against the NDA. All of them had leaders from @ShivSenaUBT, @INCIndia and @NCPspeaks campaigning for them- each one asked for rallies from leaders of all parties and allies. They can't even go on their nonsensical rant of "moved away from this and allied to that" and did this and that. The voters voted against the NDA candidates and for INDIA in your constituencies and for all it stands for. Just accept that your greed got you to ditch all of it overnight, shamelessly," he said.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) on Saturday issued a fresh show-cause notice to its absentee MPs, warning them of possible disqualification under the Anti-Defection Law.

The notice was issued by the party's Chief Whip in the Lok Sabha, Anil Desai, directing the MPs to submit a written explanation within 24 hours regarding their absence from a crucial parliamentary party meeting.

The party warned that failure to respond would be treated as voluntary relinquishment of party membership, paving the way for action under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution.

The controversy intensified after a parliamentary party meeting held in New Delhi on Thursday was attended by only three of the party's nine Lok Sabha MPs. While Arvind Sawant, Anil Desai and Rajabhau Waje attended the meeting, six MPs, including Sanjay Dina Patil, remained absent.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut had earlier said that the process of seeking disqualification of the absent MPs had already begun.

The political storm gained momentum after Shiv Sena MLC Chandrakant Raghuvanshi claimed that six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs had expressed confidence in Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and joined his faction.

The development comes amid speculation of a fresh split within Shiv Sena (UBT), with reports suggesting that six of the party's nine Lok Sabha MPs may join the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

The six MPs whose absence fuelled speculation are Nagesh Aashtikar, Sanjay Deshmukh, Sanjay Jadhav, Sanjay Dina Patil, Omprakash Rajenimbalkar and Bhausaheb Wakchaure.On the other hand, Arvind Sawant, Anil Desai, Rajabhau Waje and Sanjay Raut attended the party's parliamentary meeting.