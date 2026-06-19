'Picture Is Yet To Come': Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel Hints At More Blow To UBT

Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel on Friday said that ‘Operation Tiger’ has only just begun, describing the recent political developments as merely a trailer of what is yet to come.

"You've only seen the trailer; the full picture is still yet to come. The 'Tiger Team' has just begun, and in the next few days, you will see more," he said, speaking to reporters.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel says, "You’ve only seen the trailer, the full picture is still yet to come. The “Tiger team” has just begun; in the next few days, you will see more. Some MPs have already joined, and some MLAs will also come. After that, corporators… pic.twitter.com/ZlBu30NbDA — IANS (@ians_india) June 19, 2026

Addressing the media, Patel hinted that several leaders from the rival camp have already joined the Shiv Sena led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, while others are expected to follow soon.

"Some MPs have already joined us, and some will come soon. After that, corporators will follow. In the end, there will be only one Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, and it will be our Shiv Sena. The remaining members of the Uddhav faction will disappear in a few days," he said.

Patel's remarks come amid ongoing speculation surrounding ‘Operation Tiger’, a term being used for the alleged efforts by the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena to bring leaders and elected representatives from Shiv Sena (UBT) into its fold.

Foundation Day celebrations

Meanwhile, Friday marks the 60th Foundation Day of Shiv Sena. Speaking on the occasion, Patel described the day as historic for the party.

"It is the 60th Foundation Day of Shiv Sena, and all MLAs and party workers like me are engaged in its preparations," he said.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel says, "It is the 60th foundation day of Shiv Sena, and all MLAs and party workers like me are engaged in its preparations. Today is going to be a historic foundation day..." pic.twitter.com/detac7BSOO — IANS (@ians_india) June 19, 2026

On the occasion, both Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena displayed banners across Mumbai highlighting their respective ideologies and the party's 60-year political journey.

Banners draw public attention

However, banners put up by Shiv Sena (UBT) once again drew public attention as they reportedly carried a message directed at rebel members of the party, stating, ‘Faces of traitors have changed, but our thoughts have not.’

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Shiv Sena (UBT) put up posters and hoardings across the city on the occasion of the party’s Foundation Day, highlighting the party’s ideology and 60-year political journey. pic.twitter.com/6MaxdOWTpr — IANS (@ians_india) June 19, 2026

The message comes amid reports suggesting that several Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs are allegedly in contact with Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Moreover, the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction is currently facing internal challenges after several of its MPs failed to attend a Parliamentary Party meeting convened by the party leadership in New Delhi on Thursday.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On the 60th Foundation Day of Shiv Sena, banners, posters, party flags, and the Shiv Sena tiger symbol were seen displayed across Mumbai, along the Western Express Highway pic.twitter.com/jpxFMihgAz — IANS (@ians_india) June 19, 2026

Meanwhile, banners, posters, party flags, and the iconic Shiv Sena tiger symbol were also displayed by the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena across several parts of Mumbai, including stretches along the Western Express Highway, as part of the Foundation Day celebrations.

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