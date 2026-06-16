'Tiger is the symbol of Shiv Sena, and It is getting stronger day by day' says Shinde Sena MLA Deepak Kesarkar amid Operation Tiger Buzz

Mumbai: Shiv Sena MLA Deepak Kesarkar, on Tuesday, speaking to the media, clarified why the ongoing operation led by the Shiv Sena faction-led by Deputy CM Eknath Shinde is called ‘Operation Tiger’.

In a video shared by ANI on its X account (formerly Twitter), MLA Deepak Kesarkar, seen speaking to the media, said, “Why is it called Operation Tiger? Because the tiger is the symbol of Shiv Sena, and Shiv Sena is getting stronger day by day.”

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: On Operation Tiger, Shiv Sena MLA Deepak Vasant Kesarkar says, "Why is it called Operation Tiger? Because the tiger is the symbol of Shiv Sena, and Shiv Sena is getting stronger day by day. A number of people want to join, and a number of… pic.twitter.com/tRT7t1XOBS — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2026

Further speaking on the matter, he stated that several people want to join Shiv Sena, and many representatives have already joined. He also stated that, in this process, Shiv Sena is getting stronger day by day.

Kesarkar defends Operation Tiger

Meanwhile, reacting to MP Sanjay Raut, Kesarkar said, “It is a last-moment effort to see that its parties don't break. But you will have to wait for the result. I am sure that there is so much attraction for Shinde and the alliance government in Maharashtra... I feel that if something happens, it's good for Maharashtra."

However, the ongoing Operation Tiger has gained a lot of attention on social media. Operation Tiger is a term given to a mission led by members of the Eknath Shinde-led faction to absorb members from Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) into the Shinde faction.

Nirupam targets UBT faction

Moreover, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam, while interacting with the media, sparked an online conversation about the Shiv Sena (UBT) faction dissolving very soon. In a video shared by ANI on its X account on Tuesday, the party leader said that UBT will be finished by 2029.

Stressing the matter, Nirupam said that the party would slowly die and that people would soon leave the faction. Furthermore, while interacting with the media, he said, “People are leaving UBT every day. As far as their MPs are concerned, we have nothing to do with it. This is an internal matter of their party.”