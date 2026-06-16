'UBT Is Slowly Dying', Says Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Nirupam Amid Ongoing 'Operation Tiger'

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam |

Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam sparked an online conversation about the Shiv Sena (UBT) faction dissolving very soon. In a video shared by ANI on its X account (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, the party leader said that UBT will be finished by 2029.

#WATCH | Mumbai: On Operation Tiger, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam says, "The party called Ubatha is slowly dying. Their MLA and MP no longer have faith in Ubatha's leadership. By 2029, the party will be finished. People are leaving Ubatha every day. As far as their MPs are… pic.twitter.com/DQZLLpZLD8 — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2026

Nirupam targets Shiv Sena UBT

While interacting with the media, Nirupam said, “The party called UBT is slowly dying. Their MLAs and MPs no longer have faith in UBT's leadership.”

Stressing the matter, Nirupam said that the party would slowly die and that people would soon leave the faction. Furthermore, while interacting with the media, he said, “People are leaving UBT every day. As far as their MPs are concerned, we have nothing to do with it. This is an internal matter of their party.”

Operation Tiger claims resurface

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MLC Krupal Tumane has claimed that the discussions with seven Members of Parliament from Shiv Sena (UBT) under "Operation Tiger" have reached the final stage and asserted that they are likely to join the Eknath Shinde-led faction before the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament.

Operation Tiger is a term given to a mission led by members of the Eknath Shinde-led faction to absorb members from Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) into the Shinde faction.

Nagpur, Maharashtra: Shiv Sena MLA Krupal Tumane says, "We cannot speak about what they are thinking individually, but every MP feels that development of their constituency is important. A leader who works well in the state should be supported so that good development work can be… pic.twitter.com/2kEUjLgpOb — IANS (@ians_india) June 16, 2026

Speaking to ANI, Tumane said, "Our discussion with the seven MPs (of Shiv Sena UBT) under 'Operation Tiger' has reached its final stage."

"Just like when we go to a hospital for an operation, an investigation is conducted first, and reports are issued. Now, only the final date for the procedure needs to be fixed with the doctor. The operation will take place on that day," he said.

Monsoon session in focus

Tumane further indicated that the development is expected before the monsoon session.

"This will happen before the monsoon session," he said.

Without disclosing further details, he expressed confidence that the MPs would join the party.

"It's not appropriate for us to share all the details. But it's almost certain that they will join us," Tumane said.

He also stated that talks had been underway for several weeks and had now reached an advanced stage.

"These discussions have been ongoing for a month, but today it's in the final stage," he added.