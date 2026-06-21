'I Am With Shiv Sena (UBT),' Says MP Sanjay Dina Patil's Daughter Rajool Patil Amid Political Turmoil in Sena UBT

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Dina Patil's daughter, Rajool Patil, on Sunday reached Matoshree, the residence of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai.

In a video shared by ANI, visuals of Rajool Patil arriving at Uddhav Thackeray's residence were seen.

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Rajool Patil, daughter of Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Dina Patil, reaches Matoshree, the residence of Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/c6tPuJDM8E — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2026

Meanwhile, Rajool Patil's visit comes amid the ongoing political turmoil within Shiv Sena (UBT). The development comes amid speculation that six MPs from the Sena (UBT) faction are allegedly in touch with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Moreover, in another video shared by ANI, Rajool Patil was seen speaking to the media. Speaking to reporters, she said, "I had come to meet Uddhav ji to present my side, and I told him that I am with Shiv Sena (UBT)."

Maharashtra | Rajool Patil, daughter of Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Dina Patil, says, "I had come to Uddhav ji to present my side, and I told him I am with Shiv Sena (UBT)..." https://t.co/wsgWr40SKp pic.twitter.com/WrqPti2k3p — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2026

According to reports, in a major political development for the Shiv Sena (UBT), six Lok Sabha MPs from the Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray-led faction are reportedly set to extend support to the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde.

According to reports, 'Operation Tiger', a mission reportedly being led by members of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena to absorb MPs from the Sena (UBT) faction and consolidate support within the party ranks.

Meanwhile, the MPs who are reportedly involved in the development are Omraje Nimbalkar, Nagesh Patil Ashtikar, Sanjay Deshmukh, Sanjay Jadhav, Sanjay Dina Patil, and Bhausaheb Wakchaure.

Moreover, Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut, while criticising the rebel MPs, alleged that they were offered nearly Rs 15 crore to join the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Delhi: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut says, "At present, I believe that everyone is together and the party remains united. As of now, I have no information about any official resignation letters or withdrawals. However, through your medium, we are receiving information about the… pic.twitter.com/Yt4XA6crgi — IANS (@ians_india) June 17, 2026

Raut further criticised the rebel MPs and said they would soon be issued show-cause notices after failing to attend the Parliamentary Party meeting in the national capital, Delhi. He also asserted that the party would cancel their membership.

Furthermore, reports suggest that the six rebel MPs have been provided with Y+ security.



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