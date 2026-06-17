6 Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs Set To Back Eknath Shinde Camp Under 'Operation Tiger', Dealing Major Blow To Uddhav Thackeray | File Photo

Mumbai: In a major political development that could further weaken the Shiv Sena (UBT), six Lok Sabha Members of Parliament from the Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray-led faction are reportedly set to extend support to the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Operation Tiger move

According to political sources, the move is part of what is being described as Shinde's "Operation Tiger," aimed at consolidating support within the Shiv Sena ranks. The six MPs are currently in New Delhi and are expected to submit a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday, formally informing him about the formation of a separate group and its support to the Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

MPs in Delhi plans

The MPs reported to be involved in the development are Omraje Nimbalkar, Nagesh Patil Ashtikar, Sanjay Deshmukh, Sanjay Jadhav, Sanjay Dina Patil and Bhausaheb Wakchaure. Sources said the MPs have been in touch with Shrikant Shinde and are likely to meet the Speaker soon.

Named MPs involved

The reported split comes despite efforts by Uddhav Thackeray to keep his parliamentary team united. Political observers believe the defection of six out of the party's nine Lok Sabha MPs could significantly impact the UBT faction's strength in Parliament.

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Impact on UBT strength

Meanwhile, senior Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Sanjay Raut, Arvind Sawant, Anil Desai and Rajabhau Waje addressed a press conference in New Delhi, strongly attacking the alleged defections.

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UBT press conference

Speaking to reporters, Raut claimed that each of the six MPs was offered ₹15 crore to join the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). He alleged that after receiving the money, the MPs boarded a chartered aircraft and flew to Delhi. While refraining from directly naming Eknath Shinde, Raut accused the ruling establishment of using financial inducements and political pressure to engineer the split.

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Allegations of inducements

Raut further alleged that "money and muscle power" were being deployed to weaken the UBT faction. In a particularly serious charge, he claimed that Omraje Nimbalkar had been offered favourable legal assistance in connection with the murder case of his father, Pawanraje Nimbalkar. No evidence supporting these allegations was presented during the press conference, and there was no immediate response from the Shinde camp.

Ongoing Shiv Sena split

The latest development marks another chapter in the ongoing battle for control of the Shiv Sena, which has remained deeply divided since Eknath Shinde's rebellion in 2022. Political analysts say the proposed formation of a separate parliamentary group could further strengthen Shinde's position within the NDA while posing a fresh challenge to Uddhav Thackeray's leadership ahead of future elections.