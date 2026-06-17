Operation Tiger Buzz Intensifies: Eknath Shinde Meets 6 Sena UBT MPs In Delhi, Says Report; Arvind Sawant Writes To Speaker Against Split Move

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde | X

Maharashtra’s political circles were thrown into fresh turmoil on Wednesday after reports emerged that Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde held a late-night meeting in Delhi with six Lok Sabha MPs from the Shiv Sena UBT camp, intensifying speculation of a possible split within Uddhav Thackeray’s party under the much-discussed 'Operation Tiger.'

According to a Times of India report, six of Shiv Sena (UBT)’s nine Lok Sabha MPs reportedly reached Delhi on Wednesday morning. Around the same time, Eknath Shinde was also in the national capital and is said to have met the MPs before departing for Jaipur. The developments immediately sparked intense speculation in Maharashtra’s political circles that the MPs could attempt to form a separate group within Parliament.

Arvind Sawant Writes To Speaker Om Birla

The political developments triggered a swift response from Shiv Sena UBT MP and parliamentary party leader Arvind Sawant, who on Wednesday wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urging him not to entertain any request from defecting MPs seeking recognition as a separate group or merger with another political party.

In his letter to the Speaker, Sawant asserted that Shiv Sena UBT’s claim of being the 'real Shiv Sena' remains pending before the Supreme Court and stressed that any move to recognise a breakaway faction would be inappropriate while the matter remains sub judice.

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Sawant said reports suggesting that some MPs elected on the Shiv Sena UBT symbol were either approaching or planning to approach the Speaker for separate recognition had compelled him to formally intervene.

“I may also respectfully invite attention to the Directions by the Speaker, Lok Sabha, including Direction 121 and allied provisions governing recognition of parties and groups in the House,” Sawant wrote.

He argued that parliamentary rules recognise parties through their authorised leadership and require minimum numerical thresholds, but do not provide any mechanism for recognising a faction operating against the officially recognised party leadership. “The reported request therefore finds no support in the Directions governing parliamentary procedure either,” he stated.

Sawant further requested that Shiv Sena UBT continue to be recognised as a single political party in the Lok Sabha through its authorised leader and whip, and that no separate status or facilities be granted to any rebel faction. He also urged the Speaker not to take any decision on such a request, if made, without first allowing Shiv Sena UBT to present its submissions.

“The party further reserves all rights available to it in law, including the right to invoke the provisions of the Tenth Schedule,” Sawant said, indicating that anti-defection proceedings could be initiated against rebel MPs if required.

The latest developments have once again intensified discussions around Operation Tiger, a term being used in Maharashtra political circles for the alleged efforts by the Shinde-led Shiv Sena to engineer defections from the Uddhav Thackeray camp ahead of crucial political and parliamentary battles. Neither the Shinde camp nor the MPs concerned have officially confirmed the details of the reported Delhi meeting so far.