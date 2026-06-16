Operation Tiger In Maharashtra: Will Uddhav Thackeray's Sena Face Rebellion Again? Political Buzz Intensifies Amid UBT MPs' Meeting Shinde Camp Leaders

Uddhav Thackeray | ANI

Mumbai: Political speculation surrounding the alleged ‘Operation Tiger’ has intensified in Maharashtra after Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray’s recent meeting with party MPs saw only four of the nine parliamentarians attend in person, while the remaining five joined virtually. The development has triggered fresh discussions over possible unrest and defections within the party.

According to various reports by news portals including ESakal and Maharashtra Times, rumours have been circulating for weeks that several Shiv Sena UBT MPs are in touch with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction. Claims are being made that as many as seven out of the party’s nine MPs could switch sides, although there has been no official confirmation of these reports.

Amid the growing speculation, Uddhav Thackeray and Aaditya Thackeray are reportedly reaching out to dissatisfied leaders and attempting to address their grievances in an apparent damage-control exercise aimed at maintaining unity within the party.

Attendance Details Of Sena UBT MPs' Recent Meeting

The MPs who attended the meeting physically included Arvind Sawant, Anil Desai, Sanjay Dina Patil and Rajabhau Waje. Meanwhile, Omprakash Rajenimbalkar, Bhausaheb Wakchaure, Nagesh Patil Ashtikar, Sanjay Deshmukh and Sanjay Jadhav joined the meeting virtually.

While the party has not linked the virtual attendance to any internal dissatisfaction, political circles have interpreted the development as a sign of possible unease within the Uddhav Thackeray camp.

Against this backdrop, Uddhav Thackeray has also called a meeting of Shiv Sena UBT MLAs at Shivalay on June 22 ahead of the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly session. The meeting is expected to focus on the opposition’s strategy against the ruling alliance, organisational matters and the party’s internal situation. The gathering will also serve as an attempt to project unity amid the ongoing speculation.

Uddhav Thackeray's Stern Response Amid Buzz Of Rebellion

According to a Latestly report, Uddhav Thackeray told party MPs during the meeting, “Today may not be mine, but tomorrow certainly will be. Till then, we will have to endure and continue the struggle.” He also reportedly said that those who abandoned Balasaheb Thackeray’s Shiv Sena would one day regret their decision. Referring to the 2022 rebellion, Uddhav claimed that all party MPs continue to stand firmly with Shiv Sena UBT.

The controversy comes amid growing chatter around the so-called ‘Operation Tiger’, under which opposition leaders allege that Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is attempting to bring Shiv Sena UBT MPs and leaders into his faction.

According to reports, Union Minister Pratap Rao Jadhav and Shiv Sena MLC Krupal Tumane have been tasked with leading the outreach effort. Reports have also suggested that MP Sanjay Deshmukh recently met Pratap Rao Jadhav in Delhi, while Nagesh Ashtikar was seen with him at an event earlier this year.

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Operation Tiger In Final Stage?

Shiv Sena MLC Krupal Tumane recently claimed that discussions with seven Shiv Sena UBT MPs under ‘Operation Tiger’ had reached the final stage and that the leaders could join the Shinde-led Shiv Sena before Parliament’s monsoon session.

Sanjay Raut Hits Back On Operation Tiger Buzz

However, Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut dismissed the speculation and launched a sharp counterattack. “Operation Tiger has already failed. Now our party will launch Operation Wolf. Uddhav Thackeray and our leaders are tigers. Wolves cannot hunt tigers,” Raut said.

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With political tensions rising, all eyes are now on whether the buzz around Operation Tiger remains mere speculation or develops into another major political shift in Maharashtra politics.