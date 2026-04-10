'Baseless & Misleading’: Maharashtra DY CM Eknath Shinde Rejects ‘Operation Tiger’ Reports, Asks Media To Avoid Sensationalising Unverified Information

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has dismissed reports of a purported secret meeting with Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs under the alleged ‘Operation Tiger’ as “baseless and misleading.”

According to a tweet by IANS, Shinde stated that no such meeting had taken place, refuting the claims, and described speculation about MPs from the Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) faction joining his camp as mere rumours. Furthermore, he also urged the media to refrain from sensationalising unverified information.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Maharashtra Dy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde dismissed reports of a secret meeting with Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs under an alleged ‘Operation Tiger’ as “baseless and misleading.” He said no such meeting took place and termed claims of UBT MPs joining his faction as… pic.twitter.com/iRth5bmdLF — IANS (@ians_india) April 10, 2026

This news comes in nearly two months after Kalyan MP Shrikant Shinde, son of Eknath Shinde, reaffirmed that ‘Operation Tiger’ would continue as part of the party’s broader political strategy.

During that visit to Ambernath to review ongoing development projects, he pointed to recent developments within the opposition camp, noting that a former MLA from the Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction had joined the Shinde camp, and hinted that more such political realignments were likely in the near future.

In the month of February, Operation Tiger has been a hot topic in Maharashtra's political circles. Speculation is rife that several leaders from the Thackeray faction and Congress may join the Shinde-led Shiv Sena under this operation.

Several news reports citing sources indicate that preparations for the operation were complete and six MPs from the Uddhav faction would officially switch allegiance.

Shinde Instructs Leaders to Address Public Issues and Expand Party

Recently, Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde has directed party leaders to intensify organisational work across Maharashtra, stressing that the focus must now shift to strengthening the party at the grassroots level following the conclusion of elections.

Addressing an online review and guidance meeting of party MPs, MLAs, and newly appointed contact heads, Shinde instructed leaders to actively engage with Shiv Sainiks, address public issues promptly, and contribute to party expansion. He also issued a stern warning, stating that “no work, no post” in the party..

Emphasising electoral preparedness, Shinde directed leaders to conduct a thorough review of voter lists and appoint booth-level agents (BLAs) for the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) campaign by the Election Commission. Each constituency must have at least two BLAs, and daily meetings should be held with them to monitor progress.

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