'I Am With Uddhav Ji': Sena UBT MP Rajabhau Waje Reaches Delhi Amid Operation Tiger Buzz; Party Plans Action Against 'Rebels' - VIDEO

'I Am With Uddhav Ji': Sena UBT MP Rajabhau Waje Reaches Delhi Amid Split Buzz; Party Plans Action Against 'Rebels' - VIDEO |

New Delhi: Amid intensifying speculation over a possible split within Shiv Sena UBT, party MP from Nashik Rajabhau Waje arrived in Delhi on Wednesday and firmly dismissed rumours of defection, declaring his loyalty to Uddhav Thackeray even as the party prepares action against MPs suspected to be in touch with the Eknath Shinde camp.

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Speaking to reporters after reaching the national capital in an express train, Waje said, “I am with Uddhav ji and will remain with him. I have no contacts with anyone else. I have not received any call, no contact has been established with me by Shinde ji. I am not upset, and I am with them (Shiv Sena-UBT). I have come here for a committee meeting.”

His statement comes amid a major political storm surrounding the alleged 'Operation Tiger,' the reported attempt by the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena to engineer a split in the Uddhav Thackeray faction’s parliamentary wing.

Sena UBT Calls For Parliamentary Meeting

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena UBT has now shifted into damage-control and legal-strategy mode as fears of rebellion deepen within the party. The Thackeray camp has called a crucial meeting of its parliamentary party in Delhi at 11 am on June 18 and directed all MPs to remain present.

Reports quoting party sources indicated that strict action may be initiated against MPs who fail to attend the meeting, with the leadership viewing absenteeism as a possible sign of rebellion.

At the same time, the Uddhav faction is also working on its legal strategy to tackle any potential split. According to an NDTV report quoting sources, the party is exploring options to invoke anti-defection provisions and party discipline rules against any MPs attempting to form a separate bloc or merge with another party.

Who All Are Rumoured To Jump Ship?

The political crisis escalated after reports claimed that six Shiv Sena UBT MPs are allegedly in contact with the Shinde-led Shiv Sena. The MPs reportedly include Sanjay Dina Patil, Sanjay Deshmukh, Nagesh Patil Ashtikar, Omraje Nimbalkar, Bhausaheb Wakchaure and Sanjay Jadhav.

According to reports, the so-called rebel MPs may soon meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and could submit a letter seeking recognition as a separate parliamentary group before eventually merging with the Shinde faction.

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Sensing the seriousness of the situation, senior Uddhav loyalists including Sanjay Raut, Arvind Sawant and Anil Desai are currently camped in Delhi to coordinate the party’s political and legal response.

In a parallel pre-emptive move, Shiv Sena UBT parliamentary leader Arvind Sawant has also sought time from Speaker Om Birla to submit a formal letter on behalf of Uddhav Thackeray, urging that no separate faction be recognised without hearing the party’s position.