'6 Tigers Are Here': Rebel Uddhav Sena MPs Join Shinde-Led Shiv Sena In Mumbai

Mumbai: The rebel MPs of Shiv Sena (UBT) joined the Shiv Sena camp led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday. Rebel MPs who have joined the party include Omraje Nimbalkar, Nagesh Patil Ashtikar, Sanjay Deshmukh, Sanjay Jadhav, Sanjay Dina Patil, and Bhausaheb Wakchaure. They joined the party in the presence of Eknath Shinde, MP Shrikant Shinde, Minister Pratap Sarnaik and other senior party leaders.

Six MPs join Shinde camp

Maharashtra Minister and Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik, speaking to the media, said that the six MPs will officially join Shiv Sena. Further speaking, he said, “This will increase the number of our MPs from 7 to 13. This has increased the strength of Shiv Sena."

According to reports, the six MPs have already submitted their letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Talking about the success of Operation Tiger, Sarnaik said, “Operation Tiger continues 365 days a year. The six MPs who follow the ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray are joining Shiv Sena at 3 pm today. They have submitted a letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker. We welcome them. We thank Sanjay Raut because, due to him, first the MLAs joined our party, and now six MPs are joining our party."

Sena UBT alleges betrayal

Meanwhile, as the rebel MPs switched sides, Sena UBT members accused them of betraying the party’s trust and loyalty.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, speaking to the media, said, "Today they are breaking our MPs and MLAs because they want to change Babasaheb Ambedkar's Constitution. Voters stopped them in 2024, and they got only 240 MPs. Now they are once again trying to achieve that by breaking political parties. Their main aim is to change the Constitution."

Criticising the MPs, Thackeray called them ‘darrpok aur bikau'. Further speaking to the media, he said, “They were elected in the name of Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray and MVA against the BJP. Now, the BJP wants to include them in their 'daldal' so that they can change the Constitution of the country by achieving a two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha.”

Aaditya targets BJP

Talking about the party split, Thackeray, attacking the BJP government, said, “The way our party was split, the same way TMC and AAP were also split. If there is law and a Constitution in this country, then we can expect justice."

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