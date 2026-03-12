'There Is Complete Panic': Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Asim Azmi Flags Mumbai Hotel Crisis Amid LPG Shortage

Mumbai: Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Asim Azmi on Thursday, March 12, said that hotel owners in Mumbai called him fearing a shutdown due to the ongoing commercial LPG cylinder shortage, triggered by tensions in the Middle East. "There is complete panic," Azmi said.

The SP leader also added that he offered help to hotel owners by sending extra cylinders through a relative and admitted ordering two electric stoves for his home. While speaking to IANS, "Yesterday hotel owners called me saying their hotel would have to shut today. I tried to help and managed to send them an extra cylinder through a relative. There is complete panic. We have also ordered two electric stoves for the home. The situation is causing panic."

A sudden shortage of commercial LPG cylinders amid the Middle East tensions has sparked alarm across the hospitality sector in several cities, including Mumbai, with restaurant associations warning that eateries in the city could shut down within days if supplies are not restored.

Eknath Shinde says 'No LPG or Oil Shortage in India'

As hoteliers complain of hotel closures due to a shortage, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said authorities are closely monitoring the situation to ensure that there is no shortage of gas or oil in India. Speaking about the global developments, Shinde said the central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are keeping a close watch on the evolving war situation and its potential impact on fuel supply.

The Deputy CM also stated that the central government is actively monitoring the availability of essential fuel resources and is taking necessary steps to ensure that supply remains uninterrupted across the country.

IRCTC, BMC Canteen Uses Alternative Measures

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) West Zone directed all catering licensees to immediately adopt alternative cooking methods, especially towards electric-based operations, including microwaves and induction stoves across its network. The emergency measures specifically target static catering units, including Food Plazas, Refreshment Rooms and Jan Ahaars. BMC canteen has shifted to an alternate method of cooking by using electric appliances.

While speaking to IANS, canteen owner Ganesh said they previously had three electric stoves and have now ordered two more. However, some dishes still require gas, and they use about two cylinders daily. ''Earlier, we had three electric stoves, and today we have ordered two more. We use about two cylinders daily because not all items can be cooked on electric stoves. Some dishes still have to be prepared on gas''



