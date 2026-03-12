LPG Shortage Sparks Induction Cooker Rush, Sales Jump 3x–30x Across Platforms

LPG Supply Concerns Trigger Demand Shift. | File Pic (Representational Image)

Mumbai: A sudden shortage of LPG cylinders in several areas has pushed many households and businesses to look for alternative cooking options. As a result, demand for induction cookers and electric stoves has increased sharply, bringing several kitchen appliance companies into focus.

Stocks such as Stovekraft, TTK Prestige, Butterfly Gandhimathi and Bajaj Electricals have gained attention in the market as investors track the rising demand for induction-based cooking solutions.

Online Platforms Report Massive Sales Spike

E-commerce platforms have reported a sharp rise in the sale of induction cooktops over the past few days.

According to Flipkart, sales of induction cooktops have tripled in the last four to five days. Meanwhile, Amazon has seen an even bigger surge, with sales jumping nearly 30 times as households and hotels look for alternatives to LPG for daily cooking needs.

Retailers say that many consumers are buying induction cookers due to uncertainty around LPG availability.

Retailers Witness Sudden Buying Rush

Electronics retailer Vijay Sales confirmed that demand has risen rapidly.

The company said induction cooker sales have spiked in the last two days as customers rush to secure alternative cooking appliances. If the current demand trend continues, retailers could soon face shortages due to limited inventory.

Supply Chain Concerns for Manufacturers

Despite the strong demand, industry experts say companies may face supply challenges.

Manoj Gori of Equirus said that induction cooker sales have increased two to three times compared to last year. However, manufacturers may struggle to meet the sudden demand because induction cookware currently forms only a small part of overall sales for most appliance companies.

Since companies were not prepared for such a sudden spike, inventory and supply chain constraints could emerge if the demand continues.

Mixed Reaction in Appliance Stocks

Stock market reaction has been mixed as investors track the situation.

Shares of Stovekraft cooled from the day’s highs and were trading about 3 percent lower. TTK Prestige also eased from its peak but continued to hold gains of around 5 percent. Meanwhile, Butterfly Gandhimathi shares remained up about 3.7 percent at Rs 720.

Market watchers say the trend will depend on how long the LPG shortage continues and whether demand for induction cookers remains strong.