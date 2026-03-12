‘Shri Ram Ke Paas Bhi Cylinder Nahi Hai’: Ashneer Grover On LPG Shortage In Children’s Gurugram School

The ripple effects of the United States-Israel-Iran war in West Asia are seen across the world, including India. Apart from the rising cost of energy, the supply crunch is real even as the government has assured that there is no shortage at all.

After restaurants, hotels, manufacturers and crematoriums, even priority sectors like educational institutions are facing the brunt of LPG (liquified petroleum gas) shortage.

And this time, the issue has been raised by none other than Ashneer Grover, the former founder of online payments startup BharatPe, known for his controversial and no-holds-barred remarks.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Grover shared a screenshot of an email from The Shri Ram School informing parents about the non-availability of LPG cylinders with its caterer.

“Dear Parent, Namaste! This is to bring to your urgent attention that our caterer has informed us that he is unable to procure the required quantity of LPG to run the school’s lunch and snacks programmes because of the shortage due to the ongoing West Asian war,” the school is seen saying in the email shared in the tweet.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Sharing the email, Grover quipped that even Shri Ram did not have a cylinder, referring to Lord Ram.

“Ok - shortage must be real! Irony: Shri Ram ke paas bhi cylinder nahi hai,” the former judge of reality TV show Shark Tank said in the tweet.

The screenshot of the email showed that the school had asked parents to keep alternate arrangements ready from next week. The school said that its caterer was left with just two days of stock and it was not clear if the caterer would be able to procure the cylinder or not.

The Shri Ram School is a Gurugram-based educational institution with a branch in Delhi also. Grover has two children, a son and a daughter, with his wife Madhuri Jain Grover.

The LPG crisis is being reported across the country. Some restaurants and hotels in cities like Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru have shut down due to the non-availability of LPG while others have tweaked their menus to cut fuel usage.