Mumbai: BMC Canteen Uses Alternate Method, Starts Cooking On Electric Appliances Amid LPG Shortage - VIDEO |

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) canteen has shifted to an alternate method of cooking by using electric appliances amid the ongoing commercial LPG cylinder shortage, triggered by tensions in the Middle East. The news came just a day after the BMC Head Office Canteen Manager told FPJ that they have only a limited stock of cooking gas.

While speaking to IANS, Canteen owner Ganesh said they earlier had three electric stoves and have ordered two more, though some dishes still require gas, with about two cylinders used daily. ''Earlier we had three electric stoves, and today we have ordered two more. We use about two cylinders daily because not all items can be cooked on electric stoves. Some dishes still have to be prepared on gas''

Earlier while speaking to Free Press Journal, BMC Head Office Canteen Manager Danny Biswas had said the canteen currently has only a limited stock of cooking gas, which is expected to last for two days. He had said, "the issue has been formally reported to the labour department," adding that "canteen management is awaiting a response."

Moreover, he also spoke on using alternative solutions to the shortage, adding that if cylinders are not supplied, the management might consider switching to electric stoves as an alternative.

Alternative Measures by IRCTC

Amid the crisis, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) West Zone has directed all catering licensees to immediately adopt alternative cooking methods, especially towards electric-based operations including microwaves and induction stoves across its network. The emergency measures specifically target static catering units, including Food Plazas, Refreshment Rooms and Jan Ahaars.

Govt Assures Fair LPG Distribution

On Wednesday, the Centre said liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) supplies are being prioritised for domestic consumers and essential sectors amid reports of shortages and long queues for cylinders in several parts of the country. Addressing a press briefing, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary (Marketing & Oil Refinery) at the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said LPG distribution is currently being directed primarily to households.

"Currently, LPG is being directed to the domestic sector. For non-domestic LPG, priority is being given to essential sectors such as hospitals and educational institutions. The committee is consulting with state authorities and industry bodies to finalise the plan to ensure that available LPG is distributed fairly and transparently," Sharma said.



