Attention Mumbaikars! Will CNG & PNG Supply Be Disrupted Amid LPG Cylinder Shortage? Mahanagar Gas Says THIS

Mumbai: Amid reports of a commercial LPG cylinder shortage caused by Middle East tensions, which have led to shutdowns in several hotels and businesses in Mumbai and other cities, many households have been concerned about gas availability for cooking and transport.

Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) has clarified that the supply of compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG) will remain normal across its operational areas despite recent developments in global energy markets.

The company said there is no disruption in PNG or CNG gas supply. According to MGL, the demand for household PNG is met through 100% domestically produced gas, ensuring an uninterrupted supply.

The clarification came amid circulating reports of commercial LPG cylinder shortages linked to Middle East tensions. Disruptions in maritime trade routes tightened commercial gas stocks, prompting many large-scale hospitality providers to seek alternative solutions.

Alternative Measures by IRCTC

Amid the crisis, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) West Zone has directed all catering licensees to immediately adopt alternative cooking methods, especially towards electric-based operations including microwaves and induction stoves across its network. The emergency measures specifically target static catering units, including Food Plazas, Refreshment Rooms and Jan Ahaars.

IOC Issues Tips To Reduce LPG Consumption

The Indian Oil Corp has shared simple tips for citizens for LPG conservation. The tips come as the hospitality sector has sparked an alarm across Mumbai, Pune, and several cities across India, with restaurant associations warning that eateries could shut down within days if supplies are not restored.

In an official handle on X (formerly Twitter), Indian Oil Corp (IOC) has urged households to adopt more energy-efficient cooking practices like using a pressure cooker for cooking, as it reduces time, helping save a significant amount of LPG.

Govt Assures Fair LPG Distribution

The Centre on Wednesday said liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) supplies are being prioritised for domestic consumers and essential sectors amid reports of shortages and long queues for cylinders in several parts of the country. Addressing a press briefing, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary (Marketing & Oil Refinery) at the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said LPG distribution is currently being directed primarily to households.

"Currently, LPG is being directed to the domestic sector. For non-domestic LPG, priority is being given to essential sectors such as hospitals and educational institutions. The committee is consulting with state authorities and industry bodies to finalise the plan to ensure that available LPG is distributed fairly and transparently," Sharma said.

