LPG Shortage Causing Hardship In Mumbai; Congress To Hold Protests Across City On March 13 & 14

Mumbai: The Mumbai Congress has alleged that a severe shortage of LPG cylinders in the city has caused major difficulties for residents and small businesses, blaming the BJP-led government for failing to manage the situation effectively.

Mumbai Congress spokesperson and media coordinator Sureshchandra Rajhans said the shortage of commercial LPG cylinders has begun affecting hotels, eateries and small food vendors across the metropolis. He claimed that nearly 25 percent of hotels in Mumbai have already been forced to shut down due to the lack of gas supply, warning that the situation could worsen in the next two to three days if urgent steps are not taken.

Rajhans said the ongoing tensions linked to the Iran–United States tensions have disrupted the supply chain, leading to a shortage of gas cylinders in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra. He criticised the central government for lacking a clear policy to deal with the crisis, despite claiming that there is no shortage.

He also questioned the Centre’s decision to invoke the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) in the petroleum and natural gas sector, arguing that such a move contradicts the government’s claims that the situation is under control.

According to Rajhans, millions of Mumbaikars depend on street food and small eateries for their daily meals, while thousands of vendors selling items like vada pav, samosas and idli-vada rely on LPG for their livelihood. The shortage, he said, has begun affecting both workers and office-goers in the city.

He urged the Government of Maharashtra to hold discussions with the Government of India to ensure adequate supply of LPG cylinders in Mumbai and across the state.

Rajhans also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, drawing a comparison with the long queues seen during the 2016 Indian demonetisation, and alleged that people are once again being forced to struggle for essential services.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Congress has announced citywide protests against the LPG price hike and shortage. Rajhans said party leaders, office-bearers and workers will stage demonstrations across all districts and assembly constituencies in Mumbai on March 13 and 14 demanding adequate gas supply, reduction in prices and an end to any rationing of LPG cylinders.

