LPG Crisis In Navi Mumbai: Panic Among Residents Amid Acute Shortage, Long Queues Seen At Sanpada Gas Service For Cylinders - VIDEO

Navi Mumbai: Panic buying was witnessed in parts of Navi Mumbai on Thursday as residents queued up outside a gas agency in Sanpada amid the ongoing LPG shortage. Viral visuals circulating on X show a large crowd gathered outside the gas station, with people surrounding the agency and long queues of residents waiting with empty cylinders.

The rush comes as the shortage of commercial LPG cylinders continues to intensify across the Mumbai metropolitan region, severely affecting restaurants, hotels and small food vendors.

Nearly 35% Eateries Shut Across Mumbai

According to Vijay Shetty, president of the Association of Hotels and Restaurants (AHAR), the impact on the hospitality sector has been worsening. “On Tuesday, around 20 per cent of the 16,000 restaurants were shut and on Wednesday the number shot up to 35 per cent. The situation will become worse in the coming days,” Shetty said. Many eateries, he added, have already reduced their menu offerings due to the lack of cooking gas.

Congress To Hold Protests Across City On March 13 & 14

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Congress has alleged that the LPG shortage has caused major inconvenience to residents and small businesses, blaming the BJP-led government for failing to handle the situation effectively.

Party spokesperson and media coordinator Sureshchandra Rajhans said the shortage of commercial LPG cylinders has started impacting hotels, eateries and roadside food vendors across the metropolis. He claimed that nearly 25 per cent of hotels in Mumbai have already been forced to shut down due to the lack of gas supply.

Rajhans warned that the situation could worsen in the next two to three days if immediate corrective steps are not taken to stabilise LPG supply.

In response, the Mumbai Congress has announced citywide protests against the LPG price hike and supply shortage. The party said its leaders, office-bearers and workers will stage demonstrations across all districts and assembly constituencies in Mumbai on March 13 and 14, demanding adequate gas supply, reduction in prices and an end to any rationing of LPG cylinders.

