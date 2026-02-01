'Bilkul Time Waste Kiya Aapne': Ashneer Grover Says Union Budget 2026–27 Reminded Him Of Shark Tank Pitch He Once Rebuked; Netizens Agree

Ashneer Grover Says Union Budget 2026–27 Reminded Him Of Shark Tank Pitch He Once Rebuked | X, File Image

Entrepreneur Ashneer Grover took to social media to criticise the Union Budget 2026–27, comparing Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget speech to a poorly prepared pitch on Shark Tank India.

Sharing his reaction on X (formerly Twitter) on February 1, Grover sarcastically said that the Budget reminded him of one of his most famous rebukes on the show.

‘Apna Bhi Aur Humara Bhi’: Grover’s Sharp Dig

Quoting his own viral line from Shark Tank India, Grover wrote, This budget reminded of my rebuke on Shark Tank to one of the pitchers: “Bilkul time waste kiya aapne — apna bhi aur humara bhi!”

Grover, who was one of the judges on Shark Tank India, likened the Finance Minister’s presentation to a weak entrepreneurial pitch long on delivery but short on impact.

His comment quickly gained pull online, with many suggesting it as a sarcastic critique of what he viewed as an inefficient and uninspiring Budget exercise.

Soon after Grover shared his post, social media users flooded the comments section with mixed reactions.

One user wrote, “Looks like you want to be grilled by IT/ED.”

Another user agreed with Grover’s assessment, commenting, “Agree with you. Total time waste Budget.”

A third added humorously, “Haha, seriously what a waste of time.”

In her ninth consecutive Union Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman delivered a growth-oriented speech on Sunday, February 1, 2026. The budget combined aggressive infrastructure spending with strategic technological missions and middle-class tax relief.