 'Bilkul Time Waste Kiya Aapne': Ashneer Grover Says Union Budget 2026–27 Reminded Him Of Shark Tank Pitch He Once Rebuked; Netizens Agree
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusiness'Bilkul Time Waste Kiya Aapne': Ashneer Grover Says Union Budget 2026–27 Reminded Him Of Shark Tank Pitch He Once Rebuked; Netizens Agree

'Bilkul Time Waste Kiya Aapne': Ashneer Grover Says Union Budget 2026–27 Reminded Him Of Shark Tank Pitch He Once Rebuked; Netizens Agree

Entrepreneur Ashneer Grover mocked the Union Budget 2026–27, saying it reminded him of a Shark Tank pitch he once rebuked. Quoting his viral line, “Bilkul time waste kiya aapne,” Grover criticised the lengthy Budget speech for lacking substance. His post sparked reactions online, with many netizens agreeing with his quote.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Sunday, February 01, 2026, 02:35 PM IST
article-image
Ashneer Grover Says Union Budget 2026–27 Reminded Him Of Shark Tank Pitch He Once Rebuked | X, File Image

Entrepreneur Ashneer Grover took to social media to criticise the Union Budget 2026–27, comparing Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget speech to a poorly prepared pitch on Shark Tank India.

Sharing his reaction on X (formerly Twitter) on February 1, Grover sarcastically said that the Budget reminded him of one of his most famous rebukes on the show.

‘Apna Bhi Aur Humara Bhi’: Grover’s Sharp Dig

Quoting his own viral line from Shark Tank India, Grover wrote, This budget reminded of my rebuke on Shark Tank to one of the pitchers: “Bilkul time waste kiya aapne — apna bhi aur humara bhi!”

FPJ Shorts
Kerala Lottery Result: February 1, 2026 - Samrudhi SM-40 Live! Sunday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!
Kerala Lottery Result: February 1, 2026 - Samrudhi SM-40 Live! Sunday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!
Nari Nari Naduma Murari OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch This Latest Telugu Romantic Comedy Film?
Nari Nari Naduma Murari OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch This Latest Telugu Romantic Comedy Film?
Industry Leaders React To Union Budget 2026, Optimism Over MSME, Real Estate, Manufacturing & Healthcare Push
Industry Leaders React To Union Budget 2026, Optimism Over MSME, Real Estate, Manufacturing & Healthcare Push
Subsidy Slash: Government Trims Welfare Bill By 4.5% As Fiscal Discipline Takes Center Stage In Budget 2026-27
Subsidy Slash: Government Trims Welfare Bill By 4.5% As Fiscal Discipline Takes Center Stage In Budget 2026-27

Grover, who was one of the judges on Shark Tank India, likened the Finance Minister’s presentation to a weak entrepreneurial pitch long on delivery but short on impact.

His comment quickly gained pull online, with many suggesting it as a sarcastic critique of what he viewed as an inefficient and uninspiring Budget exercise.

Soon after Grover shared his post, social media users flooded the comments section with mixed reactions.

One user wrote, “Looks like you want to be grilled by IT/ED.”

Another user agreed with Grover’s assessment, commenting, “Agree with you. Total time waste Budget.”

A third added humorously, “Haha, seriously what a waste of time.”

In her ninth consecutive Union Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman delivered a growth-oriented speech on Sunday, February 1, 2026. The budget combined aggressive infrastructure spending with strategic technological missions and middle-class tax relief.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Disappointing, Deplorable Budget': Akhilesh Yadav Attacks Centre After Market Crashes Following...
'Disappointing, Deplorable Budget': Akhilesh Yadav Attacks Centre After Market Crashes Following...
Union Budget 2026: 'Nothing For Farmers & Middle-Class,' MP LoP Umang Singhar Expresses...
Union Budget 2026: 'Nothing For Farmers & Middle-Class,' MP LoP Umang Singhar Expresses...
Industry Leaders React To Union Budget 2026, Optimism Over MSME, Real Estate, Manufacturing &...
Industry Leaders React To Union Budget 2026, Optimism Over MSME, Real Estate, Manufacturing &...
Subsidy Slash: Government Trims Welfare Bill By 4.5% As Fiscal Discipline Takes Center Stage In...
Subsidy Slash: Government Trims Welfare Bill By 4.5% As Fiscal Discipline Takes Center Stage In...
'Youth Without Jobs, Farmers In Distress': Rahul Gandhi Reacts To Union Budget 2026
'Youth Without Jobs, Farmers In Distress': Rahul Gandhi Reacts To Union Budget 2026