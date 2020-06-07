Theplas come to the rescue of migrants

Thepla, a staple household Gujarati dish, has come to the rescue of migrant workers stuck in Mumbai. A city-based Non-Government Organisation (NGO), Shrimad Ramchandra Love and Care (SRLC) has launched it's one of a kind initiative The Circle of Love And Care, which has become a strong bridge between the city’s residents and migrants.

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the organisation has been actively involved in distributing ration and medicines to hospitals. As it has been working closely with the civic officials and the police department, an SOS was sent out to them by the Mumbai Police, seeking help for the 80 workers waiting at Dahisar checkpoint, who were hungry for two days. Witnessing the heart wrenching condition of the workers, the volunteers arranged to feed them by cooking theplas. This was the first time the volunteers fed the labourers. The organisation then decided to launch an initiative aiming to feed the stranded migrants in the pockets of the city.