The Art Fair in Mumbai: 50 galleries celebrate power of visual art this June; free entry & other details inside

Artworks displayed at The Art Fair in Mumbai | Swarna Srikanth

Mumbai: Are you someone who can keep glazing at an artwork for hours long to understand what the paint strokes and colours have to say? Mumbai is witnessing an art ensemble in the city in the initial days of June with the aim to celebrate the power of visual art to communicate and connect.

The Art Fair: Date, time, venue & more

The Art Fair is an art exhibition presented by Dolna The Movement, a Mumbai-based art initiative curated by artist Mithu Basu. Spanning across 50 gallery spaces and displaying works by talented visual artists from diverse backgrounds, the event would be held in the city from June 1 to 4.

Location: Nehru Centre Mumbai

Gallery Hours: 11 am to 7 pm

Entry Free

The Art Fair will be inaugurated on Thursday evening by BJP leader Ashish Shelar, along with few other dignitaries. And since then, it will be open for art enthusiasts to visit the space and take a tour of the displayed artworks.

Art Galleries participating in The Art Fair

Some of the major Art Galleries that have already confirmed their participation: – Rabi art Gallery (Shantiniketan), Dolna Art Gallery (Mumbai), Tulika Art Gallery (Mumbai), Eminent Art Gallery (Delhi), Gallery 16 (Delhi), Jade Art Gallery (Mumbai), Desert Art Gallery (Dubai), Kala Sanskruti Art Gallery (Mumbai), Prachi Art Gallery (Mumbai), Shrijan Art Gallery (Navi Mumbai) etc.

The featured artists of Mumbai-based 'Dolna The Movement' include Subodh Poddar, Anukta Mukherjee Ghosh, Mousumi Sircar, Krishna Khanna, Vaishali Singh, Ishita Chowdhary, Saptashree Chakraborty, and Mitu Basu.

It has been noted that artworks of renowned artists would also be presented there, including M.F.Husain, Ganesh Pyne, Suhas Roy, Sakti Barman, Jamini Roy, Bose Krishnamachari, Madhavi Parikh, Paresh Maity, and others.

