Thane's Rustomjee Azziano committee members harassing dog feeders in their society

Thane: Even though Supreme Court on May 19, 2022, cleared the way for dog feeders by lifting the stay imposed by the Delhi High Court, the committee members and other residents from Rustomjee Azziano Phase 2 are not adhering to it and they are harassing the dog feeders, alleged Pari Mehta a president of Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) Ummeed Foundation from Majiwada in Thane.

After Mahesh Kamat and other animal feeders were threatened by some members of Rustomjee Azziano, the debate of feeding stray dogs inside societies which is a long-standing issue has once again surfaced. While animal lovers and feeders cite unfair treatment, the members of the societies point out that strays often become aggressive.

The issue of feeding strays has always been a contentious one across the Thane district.

Shocked by the reaction of the society and committee members the senior citizen Mahesh Kamat said that he got a notice that he, along with a few other dog feeders, will be charged Rs 5,000 as a penalty.

"They said that we can't take care of community dogs. They also stopped a person named Ramakant who was appointed specially by Kamat and a few dog lovers to feed community dogs," Kamat added and questioned if it was okay to flout the Supreme Court order.

Pari Mehta, president of Ummeed Foundation, an NGO which looks after various activities including animals rights said, "I have written a letter to both the district deputy registrar of Co-operative Housing Society and Rabodi Police station senior police inspector regarding harassment of senior citizen Mahesh Kamat by the society members for feeding dogs inside the society. Mr Kamat complained to me on 5th May 2022 that they are being harassed, abused and cornered by their society and committee people for feeding their society community dogs. The society also banned all feeders to feed and issued a notice stating that they would be fined Rs 5000 per feeding and will also publish feeders' names on social media. As per animal law, it is crime to stop feeding community animals and to harass any feeders in the complex."

Pari Mehta a president of NGO Ummeed Foundation speaking with FPJ correspondent said, "We, after receiving the complaint from Mahesh Kamat, tried to set up a meeting with Rabodi police station and the society members to short our the issues. We lodged a complaint with the Rabodi police station senior police inspector Santosh Ghatekar who assured us that a joint meeting will be conducted on May 8, 2022, and all the matters will be sorted out, but in the meeting we saw the aggression, shouting, abusing and threatening by society people. There were some members who stated that they will kill all the dogs, other members said they will throw all the dogs out of the society and one member said that take all the dogs into your home and love them the way you want. It was so bad and shameful to see such a kind of toxic minded people. The society members were shouting in front of the senior police inspector of Rabodi police station, his team and me in a public forum which was not tolerable."

Here's what society members said

The members of the Rustomjee Azziano society on the other hand are saying that after the meeting with the Ummeed Foundation president Pari Mehta, senior police inspector of Rabodi police station on 8th May, they received the letter from senior police inspector of Rabodi police station which said that due to dog feeding in parking levels in Rustomjee Azziano CHSL limited E-K wing there is a situation of friction and arguments among residents and hence it is advised to move feeding of dogs to alternate area which is not in parking levels and is appropriate for health and wellbeing of Dogs.

"Even after the meeting with Rabodi police station senior police inspector and also receiving the show cause notice from the deputy registrar of the co-operative housing society, they have come up with the notice for caregivers of stray dogs in the society," alleged Pari Mehta.

Notice reads as follows

Society appreciates the efforts made by these persons to show kindness to stray dogs. However, we do advise that these persons carry out civic responsibilities for the good of the dogs and the general public.

1) Caregivers are advised to keep the sterilization and vaccination status of the dogs they are feeding and caring updated and readily accessible.

2) In order to avoid any form of litter or conflict with other residential owners, caregivers are advised not to litter while feeding the stray dogs in areas where children play, in crowded places or in public spaces. There will be a penalty levied at Rs 1000 plus GST per instance of owners and tenants feeding stray dogs, with monthly information to all residents on defaulters and the details of the fine.

3) In view of multiple complaints and some life-threatening attacks by stray dogs in parking levels even after having kind lenient view for stray dogs in spirit of coexistence and allocating feeding area in parking level so that they don't become aggressive as per suggestion of animal lover group, post observation and basis and documented complaints, it is very evident that situation has worsened and strays are now becoming threat to residents safety and life. Hence giving the safety of residents is utmost priority allocation of feeding zones from parking level stands cancelled and from now onwards it is not allowed to feed strays in any parking levels (P1-P4). Any resident or any group doing so would be fined Rs 5000 plus GST and the name would be published through Adda by MC for causing and promoting a threat to the safety of residents and human life. Hiring external people to feed inside the premises inside the society is also punishable with a fine of Rs 5000 plus GST.

Managing Committee is not against feeding stray dogs or animals but the same cannot be allowed in parking areas or any area defined as amenities where residents, kids, old people and ladies are very frequent.

Pari Mehta said, " I don't understand the mentality of the people of the Rustomjee Azziano society. Even dogs have emotions and they should be treated with respect. The SC order should be followed. I think they are arrogant and egoistic."

Sayali Jaitpal, animal lovers and also dog feeder said, "We are very happy that the supreme court has given order that people are free to feed the dogs but still fight needs to be fought because there are people in the society with ill mentality who think that dogs create nuisance."

Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 11:45 PM IST