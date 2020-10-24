Thane's COVID-19 recovery rate rises to 91%

Thane: With the increase in the testing capacity by Thane Municipal Corporation's (TMC), the recovery rate has increased to 91 percent since last few days. Another matter of relief is that the number of daily death reports also dropped as compared to the past few months.

"Till last week, the recovery rate in Thane was below 90 percent. For the past two to three days, it has touched 91 percent, which has gradually increased to 91.3 percent, on Friday. Even the number of daily death count has declined to 2 to 5, which had been consistently above 10 deaths (daily) for past few months. The number of active COVID-19 cases have declined below 3,000," said a TMC official.

The daily positive cases detected in Thane declined to 200 now and the figures were between 350 and 400 per day till a few months ago. Hence, with the increased testing, the daily detection of patients declined considerably in Thane city as compare to the past two to three months. The daily tests have increased from 2,000 to 6,000 testing," said a TMC official.

"Among the COVID-19 patients in Thane city, as many as 276 patients are reportedly critical. Of the critical patients, 186 are in the ICU and 90 are on ventilator. Total 375 patients from Thane are undergoing treatment in the hospitals out of the city limits," added official.

As far as ward-wise positive cases are concerned, the Majiwada ward of TMC has maximum number of patients, with over 8,000 cases, said Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner, TMC.

“Mumbra ward, which was one of the major hotspots in Thane during initial period of the pandemic, made a fast recovery and has only 52 positive cases now," Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner, TMC.

According to the Friday's COVID update, as many as 244 new positive cases were reported in Thane and three patients succumbed to the disease in the past 24 hours.

So far, as many as 4,103 patients have recovered, while there are 2,812 active patients in Thane. The total death count in the city has reached to 1,123 so far.