Thane Woman Assault Case: SIT Formed Under DCP Amar Singh Jadhav To Probe Further, Says CP Jai Jeet Singh

Thane Police Commissioner Jai Jeet Singh on Sunday issued a statement after the police registered an FIR against three accused allegedly for abusing and assaulting a 26-year-old woman Priya Singh. The victim is a resident of Waghbil who has accused her boyfriend Ashwajit Anil Gaikwad and others of assaulting her and trying to run over his Range Rover SUV and injuring the victim seriously.

The victim was admitted in a private hospital in Thane

The victim has been admitted to a private hospital in Thane. The FIR has been filed at Kasarwadvali Police Station. The Police Commissioner said, "This is in connection with Cr no 0398/23 u/s 323, 279, 338, 504, 34 at PS Kasarwadvali, where a lady is the complainant and Ashwajit Anil Gaikwad and others have been named accused."

WATCH | Priya Singh Shares Ordeal After Harrowing Incident Of Abuse And SUV Ramming By Her Boyfriend Ashwajit Gaikwad 👇#PriyaSingh #Mumbai #Thane pic.twitter.com/zcjRKNcUWB — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) December 16, 2023

SIT under DCP Zone 5 Amar Singh Jadhav has been formed

Jai Jeet Singh further said, "For a thorough investigation, an SIT under DCP Zone 5 Amar Singh Jadhav has been formed and it is looking into all the angles of the case."

Statements of witnesses are being recorded

He also said, "Statements of witnesses are being recorded and forensic evidence are being collected. Further sections of the law will be added and accused implicated as and if further facts are disclosed during the course of investigation."