Thane Crime: 26-Year-Old Attacked By Boyfriend & Almost Run Over By Range Rover SUV, Victim Narrates Ordeal; VIDEO

PRIYA SINGH | AG JOURNALIST

Thane, Maharashtra: Thane police have registered an FIR against three persons for allegedly abusing and assaulting a 26-year-old woman Priya Singh, who resides in Waghbil, Thane West, in the wee hours of Monday. One of the men, a driver, even allegedly tried to run over the complainant with a Range Rover SUV injuring her badly.

Singh recuperating in hospital

Currently, Singh is recuperating in a private hospital in Thane. According to the FIR filed at Kasarvadavali police station, one of the accused, Ashwajit Gaikwad (34), who resides in Hiranandani complex in Thane West, called his girlfriend Singh at 4.30 a.m. They had been in a relationship for the past four and half years. He reportedly asked her to meet him near Courtyard Hotel in Ovale area of Ghodbunder Road in Thane.

WATCH | Priya Singh Shares Ordeal After Harrowing Incident Of Abuse And SUV Ramming By Her Boyfriend Ashwajit Gaikwad 👇#PriyaSingh #Mumbai #Thane pic.twitter.com/zcjRKNcUWB — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) December 16, 2023

When Singh arrived at the spot, an argument broke out between her and Ashwajit and soon the latter allegedly abused her verbally and then

started physically assaulting her.

Ashwajit's friends, Romil Patil, Prasad Patil, Sagar Shelke and his bodyguard also indulged in verbally abusing her. When a bleeding Ms Singh tried to retrieve her handbag and mobile phone from the Range Rover in which she was sitting earlier with Ashwajit, the driver Sagar Shelke allegedly tried to run the SUV over her and in the process she fell on the road and was hurt badly.

Case Registered, Probe Underway

A criminal case was registered on December 11 against Ashwajit Gaikwad, Romil Patil, and Sagar Shelke under IPC sections 323 (causing hurt), 279 (rash driving), 338 (act endangering life), 504 (breach of the peace), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code on December 11.

The incident came to light when Ms Singh took to Instagram and other social media platforms and posted her account of the incident wherein she alleged that her boyfriend, Ashwajit Gaikwad, had violently assaulted her. The Kasarvadavli police are investigating the case and no arrests have been made yet.